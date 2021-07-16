Police bust Phuket Town drug dealer... again

PHUKET: Police arrested a man after seizing 1.5 kilograms of ice pills (ya ice) and close to 1,000 methamphetamine tablets in a raid in Phuket Town yesterday (July 15).

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 July 2021, 11:16AM

It transpired the man arrested had not long been released from jail where he had been serving time for similar drug-related offences.

A team of Border Patrol Police 425, led by Capt Ampon Samorthai, arrested Suthat “Tao” Saelee, 25, at a house on Wichit Songkhram Rd in Phuket Town yesterday.

He was found to be in possession of 1,542.4 grams of ice pills and 997 methamphetamine tablets, along with two digital scales and two mobile phones.

From initial questioning, the suspect confessed that he received some of the drugs from a renowned drug network who courier the drugs through a private postal delivery company.

He added that he had received additional drugs from a man only known as “Mr Tle” who usually left packages of drugs along Thepkrasattri Rd in Baan Mak Prok, Mai Khao and would then call Suthat to collect them and distribute them customers.

Police confirmed that Suthat had been arrested previously on drug offences and had recently been released from jail.

They added that while in jail Suthat had collaborated with other inmates to set a plan to allow him to acquire and sell drugs once he had been released.