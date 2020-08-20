Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police ‘botched Boss report’

Police ‘botched Boss report’

THAILAND: The police panel probing the alleged mishandling of the 2012 hit-and-run case wrapped up its investigation yesterday (Aug 19). Twenty police were found to be negligent in the probe, said assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Jaruwat Waisaya, in his capacity as deputy chairman of the panel.


By Bangkok Post

Thursday 20 August 2020, 09:51AM

Vorayuth Yoovidhya is in police custody after the hit-and-run crash in September 2012. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Vorayuth Yoovidhya is in police custody after the hit-and-run crash in September 2012. Photo: Bangkok Post file

They produced a flawed report which led to public prosecutors deciding not to indict Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya on a reckless driving causing death charge stemming from the case. The panel plans to forward its findings to national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda to consider ordering a disciplinary probe against the police, some of whom are now retired, said Pol Lt Gen Jaruwat.

Of the 20 implicated, 11 were members of the police’s first team of investigators handling the case and the rest were members of a second police team formed to take over the probe from the first. Two of the policemen named were a police lieutenant general and a police major general, he said. They were found to have failed to ensure the investigation into the case was strictly implemented and failed to produce a complete report, he said.

In addition to a possible disciplinary probe, they may face some criminal charges and a further investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), he said.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Some of the 11 police and former police in the first investigation have already faced legal action by the NACC, he said. This investigation into alleged mishandling of the case was final, he said.

To date, three panels have been formed to look into the dropping of the reckless driving causing death charge, after the decision sparked a public outcry. One was set up by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and headed by former National Anti-Corruption commissioner Vicha Mahakhun and the others two were launched by the Office of the Attorney-General and the Royal Thai Police Office to look into their roles in the case.

The Vorayuth saga dominated public attention with the NACC spurred into action after lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet led law students from across the country to lodge a petition with the anti-graft agency asking it to look into whether prosecutors who let Mr Vorayuth off the hook exercised their power honestly and in line with the law.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 20 August 2020 - 10:56:11 

So that will be 3 slaps on the wrist and a number of 'administrative posts' filled.

Kurt | 20 August 2020 - 10:00:32 

It all leads again to the big question: When the in 2014 promised reform/sanitation of the (R)TP will start? Start sweeping the stairs from the top.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Truck driver survives electric shock, set alight after steel structure load hits overhead power lines
Scores turn out for Phuket Job Fair
Tsunami evacuation drill to be held in Kamala
Electricity outage to affect Srisoonthorn
Phuket victims hold curse ritual for village molester
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Expat stimulus perks? Students protest continue! Emergency extension likely? || August 19
Projects to boost Phuket water supply stall in Bangkok
Senate committee on labour hears Phuket unemployment woes
State of emergency likely to be extended
Austrian man, 77, dies as motorbike collides head-on with van
Woman, 20, survives 15m plunge off motorbike onto Kalim waterfall
Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks
Nate won’t face ‘Boss’ case probe
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket police cleared in gambling den raid? Waste washes up on Phuket beaches! || August 18
Last two bodies from Samui ferry sinking retrieved

 

Phuket community
Last two bodies from Samui ferry sinking retrieved

3 Weeks for salvage? Nonsens. A professional firm from S'pore needs 2 days for 1 pick up and 3 ...(Read More)

Phuket victims hold curse ritual for village molester

Unbelievable, a V-G who told them to let the police do their work. Hehehe. 'Work' the police...(Read More)

Police ‘botched Boss report’

So that will be 3 slaps on the wrist and a number of 'administrative posts' filled....(Read More)

Police ‘botched Boss report’

It all leads again to the big question: When the in 2014 promised reform/sanitation of the (R)TP wil...(Read More)

Austrian man, 77, dies as motorbike collides head-on with van

Its not me 2for1...(Read More)

Projects to boost Phuket water supply stall in Bangkok

After milking the fat Phuket cow for years,it looks like the government isn't interested in inve...(Read More)

Hotels want expats to get stimulus perks

@Kurt/ "And don't forget the Retirees" They are included in the "Expat" g...(Read More)

State of emergency likely to be extended

As no other international organisation, like WHO, is challenging the success of Thai Covid-19 handli...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

Yes Tbird,you nailed it. I have sordid business interests in this case and Mr.Murray is complete inn...(Read More)

Senate committee on labour hears Phuket unemployment woes

Hotel/Restaurant owners who shut down permanent already are wise people. By now it must be clear tha...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
M Beach Club Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand

 