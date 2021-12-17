BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Police boost for nationwide road safety campaign

BANGKOK: Over 80,000 police officers will be assigned to boost road safety nationwide for inbound and outbound traffic during the New Year holiday break.

policeaccidentsSafety
By Bangkok Post

Friday 17 December 2021, 09:23AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat said police will mobilise the officers to ease traffic congestion and monitor road safety during the so-called seven dangerous days, reports the Bangkok Post.

Over 7.6 million cars are expected to leave and return to Bangkok from Dec 29 to Jan 4, up from six million last year, he said.

Outbound routes are anticipated to face the worst traffic from Dec 30-31 and inbound routes will suffer the same congestion on Jan 3.

Traffic agencies have been ordered to arrange maps of bypasses and shortcuts, and free up congested areas by Christmas Day.

Police will be posted at rest points to offer snacks and water and give recommendations on traffic routes.

CBRE Phuket

The Highway Police, hotline 119, the Highway Police Facebook page, the Traffic Control and Command Centre and hotline 1197 will give route information and answer calls for help, he said.

Lorries with more than 10 wheels will be banned on some roads on Dec 30-31 and Jan 2-4 to free up traffic.

Lorry drivers who need to travel on those days can seek permission by accessing the website www.hwpdth.com.

Police will take legal action against those who violate road safety traffic laws including motorcyclists who ride on the wrong side of the road, or ride on footpaths, drivers who drink and drive, run red lights or speed.

Fascinated | 17 December 2021 - 11:44:32 

Ahhhh- the annual dog and pony show commences.

Kurt | 17 December 2021 - 11:19:05 

Another 1 week old normal  'road safety' tent sitting charade. How about some outgoing words to discourage people to travel during this pandemic time, and with that new Omicron virus starting up?

christysweet | 17 December 2021 - 09:55:44 

Much of the traffic logjams from  police traffic stops that are inherently   dangerous themselves- set ups where it's impossible to actually catch speeders. But lots of socializing under the tents.

Kurt | 17 December 2021 - 09:49:06 

What are these 80,000 police people doing the rest of the year when there are no road safety against doings/legal actions against those, as decribed here, who violate?

 

