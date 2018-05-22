FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Police block marchers from leaving Thammasat

BANGKOK: Police blocked the Na Phra Lan Rd in front of Thammasat University late this morning (May 22) to prevent anti-military regime demonstrators leaving for a march to Government House.

Tuesday 22 May 2018, 12:04PM

Police and demonstrators have a narrow line of confrontation on Na Phra Lan Rd in front of Thammasat University in Bangkok this morning (May 22). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Police and demonstrators have a narrow line of confrontation on Na Phra Lan Rd in front of Thammasat University in Bangkok this morning (May 22). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Police stationed women officers at the front of the barricades, apparently in a bid to dissuade conflict. Protest leaders responded by moving elderly demonstrators to their frontlines.

Police also secured Makkawan Rangsan bridge on Ratchadamnoen Ave next to Government House, Maj Gen Piyapong Klinpan, one of the spokesmen for the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), said.

Authorities would allow only the demonstrators’ representatives to approach Government House to submit their letter. They would not allow all the demonstrators to march to Government House.

Police were seen dragging out barricades to prevent protesters proceeding along the road. Protest leader Rangsiman Rome said protesters would march on the road, but occupy only one lane and try not to block traffic.

Earlier, police and protesters engaged in a loudspeaker war at the university campus where protesters had camped overnight.

Mr Rangsiman first said the police had allowed protesters to march to Government House, and then said negotiations had broken down.

The police broadcast warned that gatherings of five or more people for political purposes were prohibited, and protesters and unaccredited journalists faced arrest. Protesters broadcast defiant messages, saying “We are not afraid of you.”

Protest leaders had told officials their march to Government House would end at midday. Later, they vowed to continue their protest at Thammasat University until 6pm.

Protest leader Nuttaa Mahattana, who is facing three sedition charges, said the demonstration was not connected with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra or even with the Pheu Thai party.

“We are here for the whole country,” she said, adding that General Prayut was like “Pinocchio, because he has lied to the people and to the global community”.

Ms Nuttaa and four other protest leaders were this morning charged again with violating public assembly laws. Police spokesman Krissana Phathancharoen said the other four facing new charges are: Rangsiman Rome, Sirawith Seritiwat, Ekachai Hongkangwan and Piyarat Jongthep.

Read original story here.

 

 

Kurt | 22 May 2018 - 13:09:44 

This today's affair is a set back for the Junta.
If they had thoughts of becoming political accepted by the nation, they can forget about it. Who will vote for non democracy?
More and more demonstration attempts will occur.
Demonstrations mend for democratic polls will turn into demonstrations against junta.
The world is watching.

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

