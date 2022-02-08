BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police assign 20 teams of officers to hunt two suspects in Jimi Sandhu murder

Police assign 20 teams of officers to hunt two suspects in Jimi Sandhu murder

PHUKET: Police have 20 teams of officers scouring the island in the hunt for the two killers who shot dead known criminal Jimi Sandhu in a hail of bullets in Rawai last Friday (Feb 4), police announced today.

murdercrimeviolencepolitics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 8 February 2022, 07:00PM

Image: CCTV via Phuket Police

Image: CCTV via Phuket Police

The news follows national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk arriving in Phuket in person to be briefed on progress in the investigation.

Gen Suwat urged the officers to expedite their investigation and gather relevant evidence for forensic analysis “in order to apprehend the accused and prosecute as soon as possible in order to build confidence among citizens and tourists”.

Gen Suwat also urged officers to carefully adhere to the correct procedures for arresting the suspects “as the suspects committed a serious crime and may possess firearms”.

“The performance of duties must focus primarily on the safety of officers and people”, he said.

Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, speaking from Bangkok, yesterday repeated the comments announced in Phuket, that police believe the killers are likely to be foreigners.

“The assailants are two tall men,” he said.

“From checking the travel records of the deceased, it was found that he entered Thailand on Jan 27, 2022 and entered Phuket by private plane, for which investigators have gathered relevant evidence and interviewed many witnesses,"  Col Kritsana continued.

"Currently, all issues of motives have not been ruled out," Col Kritsana added.

EPL predictions

“Police are currently in close coordination with the Canadian police to obtain information useful to the investigation and pending the results of further forensic investigation,” he said.

The two assailants were recorded on CCTV carrying out the murder, during which they shot Sandhu 19 times, he added.

“The two assailants walked past several closed-circuit cameras enroute to the scene of the incident,” Col Kritsana said.

“The investigative team has tracked down their escape route from the scene and are currently investigating their further escape route,” he added.

“The police officers are collecting evidence related to the case from the deceased’s home and nearby abandoned houses.” he added.

Police have previously noted that footprints were found in a villa nearby where the shooting took place.

“Now we are waiting for DNA test results from the Police Forensic Science Center 8 in Surat Thani and the Police Forensic Science Center 8 in Songkhla," Col Kritsana added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search for Phuket assassins continues, Charges over restroom cameras? || February 8
Vachira Hospital issues urgent call for blood donors
Power outages for Sakhu, Laem Hin Pier and Coconut Island
Kathu Municipality offices temporarily close for COVID clean
Saudi crown prince to visit ‘this year’
Foreigner’s assassins ‘are hiding in Phuket’
Putin says ready for compromise after talks with Macron on Ukraine
All provinces record lowest level of revenue in 2021
Phuket marks 413 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Tour bubble plan in works
Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Indian gangster’ slain in Rawai, Nai Harn wildfire, Phuketian is Miss Thailand! || February 7
Firefighters remain on watch in Nai Harn
Australia to reopen borders to tourists on Feb 21
Electricity outages to affect parts of Chalong, Mai Khao

 

Phuket community
Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket

Glad to see that Kurt is on the case.......(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

The CCSA is aware of the Russian Covid issue. So lets see what action they take when they meet on...(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

Well in a 5 star hotel in Karon was 6 workers out from work last day. And last week 5 people, and th...(Read More)

Phuket marks 413 new COVID cases, no new deaths

4371 Sandbox arrivals have tested positive for the virus since January 1st. The Sandbox needs to be...(Read More)

Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs

Sweetie@ subtle difference was the 1918 pandemic otherwise known as the Spanish Flu killed the young...(Read More)

Foreigner’s assassins ‘are hiding in Phuket’

Keystone cops they will be chasing their tails for months would not be surprised if the assailants w...(Read More)

Firefighters remain on watch in Nai Harn

Perhaps it is a yearly step by step a silent land clearing to extend the banana plantage? Are there...(Read More)

Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket

When Canada deported this Indian gangster 6 years ago, did it not cancel his Canadian passport/drivi...(Read More)

Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket

A National Police general coming all the way to Phuket for a criminal murdered by rival criminals? A...(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

Anutin's Ministry will change the way it reports infection numbers so people can live daily life...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center

 