Police assign 20 teams of officers to hunt two suspects in Jimi Sandhu murder

PHUKET: Police have 20 teams of officers scouring the island in the hunt for the two killers who shot dead known criminal Jimi Sandhu in a hail of bullets in Rawai last Friday (Feb 4), police announced today.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 8 February 2022, 07:00PM

Image: CCTV via Phuket Police

The news follows national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk arriving in Phuket in person to be briefed on progress in the investigation.

Gen Suwat urged the officers to expedite their investigation and gather relevant evidence for forensic analysis “in order to apprehend the accused and prosecute as soon as possible in order to build confidence among citizens and tourists”.

Gen Suwat also urged officers to carefully adhere to the correct procedures for arresting the suspects “as the suspects committed a serious crime and may possess firearms”.

“The performance of duties must focus primarily on the safety of officers and people”, he said.

Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, speaking from Bangkok, yesterday repeated the comments announced in Phuket, that police believe the killers are likely to be foreigners.

“The assailants are two tall men,” he said.

“From checking the travel records of the deceased, it was found that he entered Thailand on Jan 27, 2022 and entered Phuket by private plane, for which investigators have gathered relevant evidence and interviewed many witnesses," Col Kritsana continued.

"Currently, all issues of motives have not been ruled out," Col Kritsana added.

“Police are currently in close coordination with the Canadian police to obtain information useful to the investigation and pending the results of further forensic investigation,” he said.

The two assailants were recorded on CCTV carrying out the murder, during which they shot Sandhu 19 times, he added.

“The two assailants walked past several closed-circuit cameras enroute to the scene of the incident,” Col Kritsana said.

“The investigative team has tracked down their escape route from the scene and are currently investigating their further escape route,” he added.

“The police officers are collecting evidence related to the case from the deceased’s home and nearby abandoned houses.” he added.

Police have previously noted that footprints were found in a villa nearby where the shooting took place.

“Now we are waiting for DNA test results from the Police Forensic Science Center 8 in Surat Thani and the Police Forensic Science Center 8 in Songkhla," Col Kritsana added.