Police ask for help locating taxi to retrieve tourist’s phone

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Tourist Police Bureau has posted a public request for cooperation in finding a red tuk-tuk so that officers can retrieve a mobile phone allegedly left in the vehicle by a foreign tourist.

tourismtransportSafety

By The Phuket News

Friday 7 July 2023 03:11 PM

The request for cooperation was posted on the official Facebook page of Phuket Tourist Police at around 4.30pm yesterday (July 6). As of today (July 7), officers have not shared any updates on the case and not reported finding the tuk tuk despite knowing its identification number.

According to the notice, at about 3.30am on Thursday (June 6), a tourist from Kazakhstan hired a red tuk-tuk to travel from Bangla Rd to Chanalai Hillside Resort in Karon.

The tourist then realized that he couldn’t find his mobile phone and turned to Phuket Tourist Police, informing officers that he believed he might have left the device in the tuk-tuk. The vehicle was described as red and bearing the identification number B-552.

"If anyone knows the driver, please provide help to us and contact Phuket Tourist Police at 076223891," the police said.

In a separate development, Phuket Tourist Police this week have so far reported two cases where lost mobile phones were successfully returned to tourists without any requests for help from the public.

On July 5, Phuket Tourist Police reported returning "Israeli tourists’ mobile phones that they left behind in taxis while traveling from their hotel to Rassada Pier."

On July 6, Phuket Tourist Police reported having helped "track down an American traveler’s mobile phone, which the owner left behind in a taxi while traveling to Phuket International Airport."

The second report was posted after the request for cooperation in finding the B-552 red tuk-tuk.