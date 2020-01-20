Kata Rocks
Police arrest two men in drug raids in Rassada

PHUKET: Phuket City Police led by Sub Lt Lertpaiboon Sukhaphirom have arrested two men with 16 grams of crystal meth (ya ice), more than 740 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), and a gun with ammunition.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 20 January 2020, 01:12PM

According to a report made available yesterday (Jan 18), Boonsom “Tec” Chimsang, 44, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was arrested with 13.74g of ya ice, 231 pills of ya bah, one unregistered 9mm handgun, seven 9mm bullets as well as 13 other items deemed to be evidence.

Boonsom was arrested at a house in Soi Thiampracha Uthit on Koh Siray, said the report.

Boonsom was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, the report noted.

The other person arrested, Sutthikit “Tom” Jirawattanawijarn, 34, was taken into custody after he was found in possession of 2.38g of ya ice and 515 pills of ya bah at a house in Soi Ruampattana, Moo 1 of Rassada, north of Phuket Town.

In placing Sutthikit under arrest, police seized a white Mitsubishi car valued at about B850,000 and two bankbooks, the report said.

Sutthikit was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, confirmed the report.

However, the report did not confirm when Boonsom and Sutthikit were arrested.

