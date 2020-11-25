Police arrest suspect for robbing elderly Phuket Town man

PHUKET: Police have arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for robbing an elderly man in Phuket Town last Saturday (Nov 1).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 November 2020, 10:29AM

Lookkai Nupeng, 37, was arrested near Phuket Bus Terminal 1 in Phuket Town yesterday evening (Nov 24). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lookkai Nupeng, 37, was arrested near Phuket Bus Terminal 1 in Phuket Town yesterday evening (Nov 24). Photo: Worapong Yuramhan

The robbery sparked outrage among Phuket Town residents as the suspect had shoved the 85-year-old resident, Chunthong Eekananwariya, to the floor while robbing the elderly man’s room.

Lookkai Nupeng, 37, from Tambon Khuan Lang, in Hat Yai District, Songkhla province, was taken into custody near Phuket Bus Terminal 1 in Phuket Town yesterday evening (Nov 24).

Lookkai was spotted walking near Krung Thai Bank branch on Phang Nga Rd, close to the entrance of Phuket Bus Terminal 1, at 5.55pm, explained Capt Sari Ongant of the Phuket City Police.

Plain-clothes police officers moved in and showed Lookkai CCTV footage of the robbery.

Lookkai admitted he was the man committing the robbery, Capt Sari said.

Asked why he robbed the elderly man, Lookkai was silent.

“Lookkai has been charged with trespassing at night, robbery and causing physical harm to others,” Capt Sari confirmed.

“He was released from the Phang Nga Prison about three months ago. He had been jailed for another theft case. After he was released, he came to Phuket to live,” Capt Sari added.

“He admitted that he stole money from Mr Chunthong, but said he was not sure how much money he made off with.

“He is now being questioned at Phuket City Police Station,” Capt Sari said.

Additional reporting Eakkapop Thongtub