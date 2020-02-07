Police arrest man for possession of illegal contraband

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police yesterday (Feb 6) arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of drugs, drug related paraphernalia and live firearms ammunition.

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 7 February 2020, 02:47PM

The seizure of illegal drugs, paraphernalia and live firearms ammunition on display. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

“Sarut Wongwijitraporn, 27, was arrested with 367 ya bah pills 17.39g of crystal methamphetamine (ice), 1.7 kg of dried cannabis, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and five .38 calibre bullets,” confirmed Lt Col Tawan Lekmad, who led the bust.

“He was arrested by police in front of a grocery shop situated at 10/7 Moo 2 Thepkasattri Rd, Ratsada sub-district on Thursday (Feb 6) then taken to Phuket City Police Station for further investigation.

“He is charged with possession of a category 1 drug with intent to sell, possession of a category 5 drug with intent to sell, and illegal possession of the ammunition," Lt Col Tawan reported.