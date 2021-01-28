BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Police arrest former soldier for stealing food

PHUKET: Police have arrested a former soldier for stealing food from a motorbike basket in front of a convenience store. The former soldier, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for drug use last year, said that he only wanted food for himself and his cat.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 January 2021, 02:30PM

Police arrested former Private First Class Watcharin Innoomphan, 38, originally from Kamphaeng Phet, at a house in Soi Thep Anusorn, Wichit, yesterday (Jan 27), explained Lt Col Chatchai Chunoo of the Wichit Police.

The arrest came after a woman reported on Monday (Jan 25) that she had parked her motorbike in front of a SuperCheap store in Wichit at about 7:45am, and left bags of pork, fish and snacks, together valued at about B300, with her motorbike.  

She came back to find her bags of food missing.

Through CCTV footage police confirmed that while the woman was in the store a man walked up to and around her motorbike and checked what was in the bags, before quickly grabbing the bags and taking off on a motorbike.

Police tracked down the man to the house in Soi Thep Anusorn, where they arrested Watcharin and seized as evidence the clothes he wore while stealing the bags of food and the Satun-registered Yamaha Fino motorbike that he used to leave the scene.

Watcharin confessed to the theft, saying that he did not have any money but wanted to buy some food for himself and for his cat, Lt Col Chatchai explained.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket

Watcharin also confessed to committing a similar theft once before in front of Wat Thepnimit in Wichit, located right next to the Wichit Municipality offices, Lt Col Chatchai said.

After checking Watcharain’s criminal history, police discovered that  Watcharain was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Aug 31 last year for possession of a Category 1 drug (crystal meth), Lt Col Chatchai noted.

In an unrelated case, Wichit Police yesterday also arrested a man for stealing a gas cylinder from a house in Moo 1, Wichit, Lt Col Chatchai added.

Police arrested Eakkalak Theebamrung at a house near Muang Thong Circle on Pattana Thongthin Rd in Moo 1, Wichit, where he was found with an orange gas cylinder that was stolen from a house in the Phuket Villa Chao Fah 2 housing estate in Moo 2, Wichit, at about 7pm on Monday (Jan 25), he said.

Again, after receiving the report of the theft, police had managed to track down the thief through CCTV, Lt Col Chatchai noted.

Both Watcharin and Eakkalak were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged for theft, Lt Col Chatchai confirmed.

