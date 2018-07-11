PHUKET: Police have arrested a total of 49 people for illegal gambling in two separate raids on a casino operating in Phuket Town.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 11 July 2018, 06:02PM

Police arrested 49 people in two separate raids on the same casino in Phuket Town on July 6 and July 10. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last Friday (July 6), police raided a warehouse on Soi Chumchon Seang Suk, Lim Sui Ju Rd in Phuket Town after receiving a tip-off it was used for illegal gambling.

During the raid police arrested 26 people and seized various gambling-related items.

Then at 10:30pm on Tuesday (July 10), Siwach Rawangkul of the Phuket Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) and Maj Manus Wongkaew of the Phuket City Police carried out a raid on the same property after learning it was once again being used for illegal gambling.

During this raid police arrested 26 people for illegal gambling and seized various gambling-related items. However, some gamblers also managed to avoid arrest by felling the scene..

All those arrested were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charges with gambling without permission.

Police believe that the casino had been set up at a time when police would be busy dealing with the boating incidents off Phuket. However, they have said they will continue their investigation as to who is behind the operation.