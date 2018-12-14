BANGKOK: A Deputy Police Spokesman for the Royal Thai Police has apologised for the death of the French tourist gunned down by a police officer in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area on Wednesday (Dec 12), blaming the incident on a personal conflict.

tourismpolicemurderhomicidedeathcrime

By Bangkok Post

Friday 14 December 2018, 09:30AM

Senior police talk to reporters after a police senior sergeant major allegedly murdered a French tourist at a condominium building on Sukhumvit Soi 13 in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: Rescue Vajira

“On behalf of the police, I express condolences to the family of the dead man and apologise. The incident was unexpected… It was a personal issue. I would like all policemen to leave personal issues behind and exercise more patience,” Deputy Spokesman Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen said yesterday (Dec 13).

On Wednesday, Pol Sen Sgt Maj Kantapong Huadsri, 49, shot Malik Djamel, 41, at a condominium building on Sukhumvit Soi 13, Bangkok, after losing a fist fight at a pub.

He was sacked from the police force immediately pending prosecution.

According to earlier reports, both were drunk and entered into a brawl.

Col Kritsana said police objected to the temporary release of the suspect as it was a serious crime.

“I would like commanders to closely supervise the personal behaviours of their subordinates. The incident of police being suspects and abusing authority must not be allowed to recur,” the deputy police spokesman said.

He admitted that the murder affected the image of police but he said police were seriously handling the case and would not protect the colleague who was the wrongdoer.

“Please have confidence in our safety assurances. I would like to tell tourists from all countries that Thailand is safe and Thai police and security officials are doing their best to serve them,” Col Kritsana said.

