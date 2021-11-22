BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Poland says border crisis ‘greatest’ bid to destabilise Europe since Cold War

Poland says border crisis ‘greatest’ bid to destabilise Europe since Cold War

WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki yesterday (Nov 21) called the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the EU’s eastern frontier, the “greatest attempt to destabilise Europe” since the Cold War.

politicsRussian
By AFP

Monday 22 November 2021, 10:00AM

People protest with photos of children to draw attention to the humanitarian situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. Photo: AFP

People protest with photos of children to draw attention to the humanitarian situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. Photo: AFP

The premier issued his strong remarks as he prepared to meet with EU leaders at a time when Warsaw is facing not only a border crisis but heightened tensions with Brussels over allegations it is breaching its commitment to the bloc’s democratic principles.

The West accuses Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants - mostly from the Middle East - and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union.

Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants.

Caught in the middle, migrants often report being forced to cross the border by Belarusian officials, then being pushed back into Belarusian territory by Polish authorities.

Belarusian President Alexander “Lukashenko launched a hybrid war against the EU. This is (the) greatest attempt to destabilise Europe in 30 years,” Morawiecki said on Twitter.

“Poland will not yield to blackmail and will do everything to defend the EU’s borders.”

He linked to a video statement in which he cautioned that “today the target is Poland, but tomorrow it will be Germany, Belgium, France or Spain.”

He also claimed that Lukashenko had the “back-room support of Vladimir Putin,” the Russian president and an ally of the Belarusian regime.

Lukashenko told the BBC earlier that it was “absolutely possible” his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied orchestrating the operation.

Divert attention

Brussels and NATO have previously also described the migrant crisis as a “hybrid tactic”.

Morawiecki is visiting the Baltic states - two of which also share a border with Belarus - yesterday to discuss the conflict and has announced he will visit other EU capitals this week.

Some observers believe Poland is using its rhetoric on the border issue to try to distract from controversial reforms that the EU believes limit the independence of the judiciary.

The European Commission wrote to Poland on Friday to launch a process that could lead to it being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“While the problem on Poland’s border is serious and requires Western solidarity - for example by sanctioning Belarus - Morawiecki blows it out of proportion to divert attention from Poland’s violation of the rule of law,” political expert Marcin Zaborowski told AFP.

The policy director at the Globsec think tank argued that the Belarus action “pales in comparison with the war in Ukraine, cyber attack in Estonia in 2007 and Russian support for far-right extremism in Europe.”

Yesterday, Poland’s border guards reported new attempted crossings, including by a “very aggressive group of around 100” migrants.

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Saturday that Belarus has now changed tactics by directing smaller groups of migrants to multiple points along the border.

He added that he expected the border showdown to last months.

Migrant deaths

The migrants have spent thousands of dollars to fly into Belarus on tourist visas, determined to reach the European Union.

Many are desperately fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East.

Once at the border, they are faced with squalid, freezing conditions.

Polish media say at least 11 migrants have died since the crisis began over the summer.

A Yemeni migrant who died in Poland in September was laid to rest yesterday in the eastern village of Bohoniki, with his brother in attendance.

Yemen’s foreign ministry said he “died on the border between Poland and Belarus as a result of the severe drop in temperatures.”

On Saturday, the Belarusian health ministry said that a World Health Organization (WHO) mission had arrived in Belarus to help organise medical support for the migrants.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders
TCEB pushes Phuket domestic MICE boost
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go breathes life into Bangla Road, Phuket school cases are from families? || November 22
Chinese tennis star Peng reappears on IOC call
Thai pledges undermining climate push
Phuket OrBorTor elections this Sunday bring alcohol ban
Turkish Airlines resumes direct flights to Phuket
Prayut to take part in Asean-China summit
Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Govt continues pursuing civil partnership bill for same-sex marriage
Thousands rally against COVID curbs in Austria, Australia, Netherlands
Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say
Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths
National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go breathes life into Bangla Road, Phuket school cases are from families? || November 22

Interesting comments on Thai social media about the BiB in Patong and Karon hassling foreign tourist...(Read More)

Jennifer Fredin – a Phuket Star is Born

Fascinating...(Read More)

Victim’s parents join plaintiff team in ‘Joe Ferrari’ case

John, for someone who is always criticising other people's English, you may want spell check you...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

...To many drive faster than they can think and handle with their limited driving skills. And no Off...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

@JohnC: ..'Why is that' ? For knowing that it needs knowledge of the cripple (non) driving...(Read More)

Phuket school infections from family members, not clusters, assures PPHO Deputy

New infections among teachers/staff and school children ARE school clusters, regardless the 'sta...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

thomas, i agree with your quote of the contents. i have a copy of the contents and its hard to find ...(Read More)

Joint sitting dumps charter amendment bill

Speaking of dumps, I have the Mother of them all in a wetland burning 200 meters upwind with package...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

It would have been better if everyone has to show a negative PCR test....(Read More)

Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say

Cue the Samui Gaggle and CSI LA to spread their conspiracy theories while a real serial murderer...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Exotic Fishing Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design

 