Pokemon Go Community Day features Rhyhorn

The February votes are in and the lil’monster to be featured in February’s Community Day will be Rhyhorn!

Friday 21 February 2020, 05:23PM

Results of the first ever vote for which Pokemon will appear more are in. Rhyhorn is the winner! Photo: pokemongo.com

According to the in-game news announcement "During Community Day, evolve Rhydon (Rhyhorn’s evolved form) during the event or up to two hours afterwards into Rhyperior for the exclusive attack Rock Wrecker. And if you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Rhyhorn!"

From Saturday (Seb 22)  12 am until 12 pm, you’ll be able to earn two Sinnoh Stones per set of regular-or premium=track Go Battle Leauge battles compleated, regardless of whether you win or lose! With the limit of fives sets of  GO Battle Leauge total-or 25 battles in the Go Battle League each day-you have the opportunity to obtain up to 10 Sinnoh Stones. 

The Community Day feature bonus will be 3x Catch Stardust. Community Day for Trainers in the northern hemisphere will run from 11 am to 2 pm Local time, while in the southern hemisphere it will run from 3 pm to 6 pm local time. 

Pokémon GO Community Day is an opportunity for Trainers around the world to get outside and play together at local community parks. For a few hours during this monthly event, a special Pokémon that knows an exclusive move can be encountered in the wild, and other Community Day bonuses will also be in effect. Meet new Trainers, catch a special Pokémon, and celebrate what it means to be part of the Pokémon GO community!

Thai Residential

Here in Phuket, many Pokestops and Gyms are located throughout the community, however, there is a great deal in Phuket Town and Patong.  

While you’re out celebrating Pokémon GO Community Day with fellow Trainers, be sure to share your experiences on your favourite social media channels and with The Phuket News with the hashtag #PokemonGOCommunityDay. We want to hear about all the new memories you’ll be making while playing Pokémon GO at Community Day events throughout Phuket. 

For more information check out February Community Day

Download the app here if you don’t already have it

