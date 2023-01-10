Points system for drivers in force

BANGKOK: The Royal Thai Police (RTP) yesterday (Jan 9) implemented a demerit point system in a bid to improve driving discipline and road safety in the kingdom.

Safetypolicetransport

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 10 January 2023, 09:15AM

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas shows a ticket sample while elaborating on a demerit point system for drivers last month. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said as part of the new system, every driving licence holder will be given 12 points, reports the Bangkok Post.

Infractions such as speeding, riding without a helmet, using a mobile phone while driving, failing to fasten seat belts or not stopping for pedestrians will warrant a one-point deduction, Ms Rachada said.

Two points will be deducted for running a red light or driving on the wrong side of the road, she said, adding that for more serious traffic offences, such as a hit and run, three demerit points will be deducted.

The highest penalty of four demerit points will be driving while impaired by alcohol or illicit drugs, as well as being involved in illegal street racing and reckless driving, she said.

In addition, one point will be deducted if violators fail to pay the associated fines for their driving infringements.

If drivers lose all their points within a year, their licence will be suspended for 90 days.

Drivers who fail to comply with the suspension order will be liable to a maximum term of three months in jail and/or a fine of up to B10,000.

A licence may be suspended for more than 90 days if drivers repeat the same offence three times in three years. Their licence will be revoked for committing a fourth offence.

Points will be restored after one year, Ms Rachada said.

In the case where a driver’s points have been reduced to zero, their points will only be stored to eight points unless they attend a training course at the Land Transport offices.

Motorists can check all remaining points at the “ptm.police.go.th/eTicket” website or the Khub Dee app and can pay fine via the government’s Paotang e-wallet app, she said.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, the points-based penalty system has received positive feedback from locals, although most people have’’t been aware of such a rule.

Taweesak Phosantia, a motorcycle taxi driver, told reporters that he agreed with the new demerit point system saying it would encourage people to abide by traffic rules and reduce road accidents.

Meanwhile, a local, Prasong Ritdee, urged law enforcers to treat everyone equally when enforcing the system.