333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Points system for drivers in force

Points system for drivers in force

BANGKOK: The Royal Thai Police (RTP) yesterday (Jan 9) implemented a demerit point system in a bid to improve driving discipline and road safety in the kingdom.

Safetypolicetransport
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 10 January 2023, 09:15AM

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas shows a ticket sample while elaborating on a demerit point system for drivers last month. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas shows a ticket sample while elaborating on a demerit point system for drivers last month. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said as part of the new system, every driving licence holder will be given 12 points, reports the Bangkok Post.

Infractions such as speeding, riding without a helmet, using a mobile phone while driving, failing to fasten seat belts or not stopping for pedestrians will warrant a one-point deduction, Ms Rachada said.

Two points will be deducted for running a red light or driving on the wrong side of the road, she said, adding that for more serious traffic offences, such as a hit and run, three demerit points will be deducted.

The highest penalty of four demerit points will be driving while impaired by alcohol or illicit drugs, as well as being involved in illegal street racing and reckless driving, she said.

In addition, one point will be deducted if violators fail to pay the associated fines for their driving infringements.

If drivers lose all their points within a year, their licence will be suspended for 90 days.

Drivers who fail to comply with the suspension order will be liable to a maximum term of three months in jail and/or a fine of up to B10,000.

Brightview Center

A licence may be suspended for more than 90 days if drivers repeat the same offence three times in three years. Their licence will be revoked for committing a fourth offence.

Points will be restored after one year, Ms Rachada said.

In the case where a driver’s points have been reduced to zero, their points will only be stored to eight points unless they attend a training course at the Land Transport offices.

Motorists can check all remaining points at the “ptm.police.go.th/eTicket” website or the Khub Dee app and can pay fine via the government’s Paotang e-wallet app, she said.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, the points-based penalty system has received positive feedback from locals, although most people have’’t been aware of such a rule.

Taweesak Phosantia, a motorcycle taxi driver, told reporters that he agreed with the new demerit point system saying it would encourage people to abide by traffic rules and reduce road accidents.

Meanwhile, a local, Prasong Ritdee, urged law enforcers to treat everyone equally when enforcing the system.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Galong | 10 January 2023 - 14:44:19 

It's hard to catch offenders when the cops don't usually patrol. Send a team to Koh Kaew for people driving down the wrong side of the wrong... points abound!

maverick | 10 January 2023 - 11:18:59 

Well , it’s a start let’s see how vigorous they are with enforcement

Fascinated | 10 January 2023 - 10:34:59 

What about those with no licence?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Shanghai-Phuket daily direct flights to start next week
Darasamut Underpass to close for works
Lula slams far-right ‘terrorism’ as Brazil clears protest camps
Headline CPI rises 5.98%
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: COVID vaccination requirements SCRAPPED! Decision on floating Patong beach club looms || January 9
COVID vaccination entry requirements scrapped
Search continues for missing Romanian diver
Red carpet rolled out for first Chinese arrivals
Thousands cancel trips over ’vaccinated only’ rule
Foreign diver missing off Phuket
Excitement at Hong Kong’s China border as quarantine lifted
Warning of fake banknotes in Phuket
Princess remains unconscious, bacteria blamed for illness
Phuket tourism leaders unite: End ‘vaccinated only entry’ for all countries
Suspect surrenders in fatal shooting of Briton

 

Phuket community
Thousands cancel trips over ’vaccinated only’ rule

It's the ultimate in privilege when you can spew dangerous pathogens on others as your 'righ...(Read More)

Search continues for missing Romanian diver

Clearly not experienced for all the reasons you mention at that depth assuming the 30m reported is c...(Read More)

COVID vaccination entry requirements scrapped

Are some people really unaware that information in Lie-land is strictly controlled ? Vaccines red...(Read More)

Shanghai-Phuket daily direct flights to start next week

Big mistake....(Read More)

‘Puss in Boots’ a magical revival

It was much better than I expected. Another, completely different movie that's out now is 'T...(Read More)

Points system for drivers in force

It's hard to catch offenders when the cops don't usually patrol. Send a team to Koh Kaew for...(Read More)

Thousands cancel trips over ’vaccinated only’ rule

I think it was Bolsonaro who, like Harald called Covid "A Little Flu". However, he had a h...(Read More)

COVID vaccination entry requirements scrapped

Harald, if you'd had any education at all you would know that ALL proteins are made up of nuclei...(Read More)

Red carpet rolled out for first Chinese arrivals

JohnC, a older english friend, who live in Thailand 25 years over , happenly married with thai lady...(Read More)

Points system for drivers in force

Well , it’s a start let’s see how vigorous they are with enforcement ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket

 