Pod of orcas spotted off Koh Tachai

Pod of orcas spotted off Koh Tachai

PHUKET: A group on a fishing trip off Koh Tachai north of the Similan Islands, north of Phuket, were treated to a natural spectacle yesterday (Dec 4) as four killer whales, or orcas, approached the boat and played in the water.

By The Phuket News

Monday 5 December 2022, 09:27AM

Kriangkrai Wongchan, 35, a resident of Phang Nga’s Thai Mueang District, explained that he was leading five people on a chartered fishing trip to the area when the orcas presented themselves.

The party were about eight kilometres off Koh Tachai, outside the Similan Islands National Park, when the killer whales arrived.

The four killer whales, about three metres in length, kept swimming and diving around the boat, Mr Kriangkrai said.

Concerned for the killer whales’ safety, the group stopped fishing and Mr Kriangkrai moved the boat out of the area and returned to shore.

Wanting to share the experience, he posted a video of the killer whales’ antics on TikTok under the name “aofpna”. The video received more than 55,000 “hearts” accompanied by more than 900 comments. (See video here.)

JohnC | 05 December 2022 - 09:42:25 

Amazing! A very special monent indeed for these people. A rare event in these waters. False killer whales are more common also pilot whales but Orcas... Wow!

 

