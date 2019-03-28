THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has vowed legal action will be taken against rogue motorists and their companions after the cabinet approved new measures to curb deadly road accidents during the Songkran festival in the middle of April.

accidentspolicepolitics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 March 2019, 12:48PM

Motorists in Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post

Motorists in Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post

The measures, proposed by the Interior Ministry, are a mix of road safety campaigns and advertisements and “strictly dealing” with drivers who break the law, Col Taksada Sangkachan, an assistant spokesman for the PM’s Office, said after the cabinet meeting.

The latter approach will be carried out between April 11 and 17.

The government has all the necessary laws to cut the number of accidents, but “losses continue every year”, Gen Prayut said, stressing that authorities will be more strict in enforcing existing laws to tackle risky behaviour.

The problem may not lie in the content of the laws but how they are enforced.

We issue warnings on drunk and impetuous drivers,” he said.

Even those who accompany them may be considered [wrong] due to their failure to stop drivers” from being careless, he added.

So far the government has been trying to keep the number of casualties low, but the results have been disappointing, especially during national holidays.

Splash Beach Club

Despite its “Seven Dangerous Days” campaign over Songkran, the death toll rose 7% to 418 last year, with 86 deaths on April 13, which marked the Thai New Year.

According to Col Taksada, the Interior Ministry will use seven measures to deal with road accidents this year. These include efforts to minimise risk on public transport services.

One measure mandates a quick emergency response for accidents.

Others include plans to make roads safer for tourists and people travelling by boat, as well as streamlining officials’ work and management.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Foot | 28 March 2019 - 15:59:28 

Really?
"...The government has all the necessary laws to cut the number of accidents, but “losses continue every year”, Gen Prayut said, stressing that authorities will be more strict in enforcing laws to tackle risky behaviour.

The problem may not lie in the content of the laws but how they are enforced..."

Gee, you think?
How about having the police and army actually do som...

Kurt | 28 March 2019 - 14:54:06 

What is the meaning of the statement: "Streamlining Officials' work and management' ??? What does that mean in Thailand?
There is no enforcement, so what to 'streamline'?  What management? Of what?

Kurt | 28 March 2019 - 14:48:01 

The Photo shows it all, Motorists without helmet.
Yeah, keep dreaming with issue warnings to no helmet, drunk, impetuous drivers.  Or:..give them a fine, and with fine ticket they are free as a bird at any check point the next few days ( freedom pass) The longer the statements of Government Officials, the lesser they do to executive/ enforce. No one knows better than the Thai. They laugh.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

A Managing Editor bids farewell
One dead as desperate migrants try to storm Eurotunnel terminal again
Man dead after collision with U-turning minivan
UPDATE: Rawai Ducati accident, Frenchman was wearing helmet
Famous Muay Thai fighter dies in Thalang crash
Woman killed by sleeping pickup driver
Woman, 26, crushed by water truck on Kata Hill
Early morning accidents kill vehicles, drivers safe
French expat, pregnant Thai woman killed in motorbike collision in Rawai
Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road
Man, 82, dead after motorbike struck by BMW
Australian family escapes serious injury after Phuket tour van suffers blowout
British motorcyclist dies in Rawai crash
‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision
New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

 

Phuket community
PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

Really? "...The government has all the necessary laws to cut the number of accidents, but “l...(Read More)

PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

What is the meaning of the statement: "Streamlining Officials' work and management' ???...(Read More)

PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

The Photo shows it all, Motorists without helmet. Yeah, keep dreaming with issue warnings to no hel...(Read More)

TAT warns tour operators advance notice needed to enter Similan Islands National Park

What a hopeless happening. Tat is a tourist promotion organisation, has no jurisdiction about anyth...(Read More)

Phuket boat operators asked to be careful during Asean ministerial visit

The other 364 days of the year, go crazy guys, no-one cares......(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"The culture is; take as much money off the farang, anyway you can before they leave." May...(Read More)

Pheu Thai announces 7-party coalition with 255 MPs

A 7 party coalition sounds very nice, if they can find each other and go together forward. But what ...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"Jet ski's rented to people without license". The reference to other countries with di...(Read More)

Mayor announces plan to prevent water crisis

"Klong Krata Chalong was finished in 2017". Yes? And? What has been done after that to s...(Read More)

Phuket boat operators asked to be careful during Asean ministerial visit

The announcement No 7/2019 is a funny document. Asking boat operators 'to be careful' durin...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sunday Brunch Club
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor

 