Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM urges Asean travel relaunch

PM urges Asean travel relaunch

BANGKOK: Thailand has called on Asean members to collaborate over public health in a bid to reopen intra-regional travel as part of post-COVID 19 measures to restore the regional economy.


By Bangkok Post

Saturday 27 June 2020, 09:47AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha joins the Vietnam-hosted 36th Asean Summit and related meetings via video conference at Government House on Friday. Photo: Government House 

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha joins the Vietnam-hosted 36th Asean Summit and related meetings via video conference at Government House on Friday. Photo: Government House 

It was among three proposals made by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as he attended the Asean Summit held by Vietnam via teleconference on Friday (June 27). Also participating were leaders of the other nine Asean member states and Asean secretary-general Dato Lim Jock Hoi, reports the Bangkok Post.

The summit also announced the official establishment of the COVID-19 Asean Response Fund in which Thailand will make a voluntary contribution of US$100,000 (B3.1 million).

Gen Prayut said that the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Thailand and the global community into a “new normal” way of life, while the world is also moving into a volatile geopolitical phase which has impacted international security and stability.

Asean should and must work together to counter geopolitical volatility by strengthening regionalism and the spirit of giving and sharing, as well as preserving Asean centrality in the regional architecture to avoid being forced to take sides.

The prime minister took the opportunity to propose three paths of action so that Asean can advance in the post-COVID-19 era.

The first proposal is to build a more connected Asean, Gen Prayut said. He urged member states to urgently connect up Asean by accelerating the implementation of the Master Plan on Asean Connectivity (MPAC) 2025 and promoting connectivity and green infrastructure development to create a seamless and sustainable grouping.

He also called on the regional bloc to consider shared approaches to easing measures that have become obstacles to travel in order to help restore businesses and people-to-people connectivity.

Gen Prayut suggested that an agreement be made by those Asean members which are ready to create a “special channel” for businessmen and people for intra-regional based on public health measures acceptable to all member countries.

The second proposal is to promote a stronger Asean by building strength from within through advancing economic integration and expediting the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) within this year so that Asean can recover economically.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Gen Prayut also proposed the promotion of investment in digital infrastructure as he said the digital economy is key to increasing the value of Asean’s GDP.

Asean must also use technology and innovation to produce high-value goods and services that are environmentally friendly, in line with the “Business Model BCG”, which stands for Bio, Circular, and Green economies.

The third proposal is to create an “Asean with enhanced immunity” by promoting health security, food security, human security, protecting human rights, cooperation on business and human rights, and addressing terrorism, transnational crime, cyber threats, illegal migration, drug trafficking and illegal fishing for regional peace, Gen Prayut said.

He called on Asean to prepare for volatility and challenges that could arise in the future.

He also expressed Thailand’s support for all three main pillars of the Asean Community Council to start developing a recovery plan in order to set out the path to “building immunity” for Asean in the future, and building upon the successes which Asean have collectively achieved.

The plan should cover the issues of health, food, human security and human rights problems.

The COVID-19 crisis has clearly demonstrated that Asean must assign importance to looking after all groups within the population, particularly the vulnerable such as migrant workers, he said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US restricts visas in latest move on Hong Kong
State banks to offer free meals to needy
IMF approves emergency funding for pandemic-hit Myanmar
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police helped cop killer escape justice, says NACC! TM30 reporting rule relaxed? || June 26
Pubs, bars must wait until Monday for decision to reopen
Confused under kratom, Chalong home intruder arrested
Former police officer finally arrested for sex crime he committed 17 years ago
NACC lays ‘light’ blame on police for Red Bull heir’s escape
Drug raids net seven suspects, more firearms
Decree could be extended by a month
Phuket officials ramp up campaign for ’new normal’ beach rules, face masks required
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The end of the Bangla stench? Support mounts to extend emergency decree? || June 25
New Bangla drain flaps to end wastewater stench: Patong Mayor
Phuket Hotels Association looks to reboot island tourism with ‘Imagine Phuket’ campaign
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 25

 

Phuket community
Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

mgb daid: 55555. Tesco, Ban and beyond, Home pro to mention but a few cannot even work the tempera...(Read More)

Pubs, bars must wait until Monday for decision to reopen

Keep the bars and night clubs closed. Play it safe. If there are so many restrictions on opening up ...(Read More)

Pubs, bars must wait until Monday for decision to reopen

Places in Kamala sailing close to the wind already as to what compromises a 'restaurant'. Am...(Read More)

NACC lays ‘light’ blame on police for Red Bull heir’s escape

I think you will find his nickname is 'Boy' not 'Boss'. Disgraceful that the botched...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up campaign for ’new normal’ beach rules, face masks required

Oh jeez...the nonsense just keeps coming....(Read More)

NACC lays ‘light’ blame on police for Red Bull heir’s escape

And the travesties of justice continue. Allowing an out-of-control rich kid to get away with murder ...(Read More)

NACC lays ‘light’ blame on police for Red Bull heir’s escape

So what happens now, will they actively pursue him, or not, I am leaning towards NOT....(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

as I don't vaccinate for that. It is now clear that either everyone is really really stupid, or ...(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

R u sure... I'm not sure you quite get a grip on the politics... but I'm not going there. ...(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

Lalala it would be interesting for you to share the politics of your "chosen destination" ...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Binomo
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 