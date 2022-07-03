PM ’upbeat’ over tourist numbers

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is upbeat after hearing the Kingdom is expected to welcome over 9 million inbound international visitors and generate B1.27 trillion by the end of the year, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Sunday 3 July 2022

Prayut: Spring in his step

The premier has been informed of a turnaround in arrival numbers since the beginning of the year when the COVID-19 pandemic began to ease, reports the Bangkok Post.

From January to June 28, 1.9mn visitors arrived in Thailand, generating B114 billion. Top arrivals by air include nationals from India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United States. Malaysian, Lao, Cambodian, Vietnamese and Chinese nationals are among the top land-border arrivals.

The cancellation of the Thailand Pass requirement has revitalised cross-border trade, with the number of foreign travellers entering through border passes bouncing back to the highest levels in two years.

For example, the Sadao border pass in Songkhla has recorded a jump in immigration check-ins by Malaysian and Singaporean nationals at about 5,000 per day. The border pass is expected to welcome more than 100,000 foreign visitors this month.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry says about 2.7mn foreign visitors will travel to Thailand from this month until the end of September.

In the last quarter, about 4.5mn foreign visitors are expected to arrive in the Kingdom, meaning a total of 9.3mn foreign arrivals expected this year. In total, tourism revenue this year is likely to top B1.27trn.

Mr Thanakorn said the Rao Tiew Duay Kan (We Travel Together) scheme, now extended to the end of October, remains popular.

The promotion offers 1.5mn additional room nights to stimulate local tourism.

Mr Thanakorn said earlier the scheme’s extension would be funded by a budget leftover amount estimated at B5.5bn as of May 30. Of that figure, the government is expected to spend B5.1bn to fund the extended scheme.

The spokesman warned that tourism businesses joining the scheme must not mark up the prices of their accommodation, entertainment services and meals.