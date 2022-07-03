Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM ’upbeat’ over tourist numbers

PM ’upbeat’ over tourist numbers

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is upbeat after hearing the Kingdom is expected to welcome over 9 million inbound international visitors and generate B1.27 trillion by the end of the year, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 3 July 2022, 10:44AM

Prayut: Spring in his step

Prayut: Spring in his step

The premier has been informed of a turnaround in arrival numbers since the beginning of the year when the COVID-19 pandemic began to ease, reports the Bangkok Post.

From January to June 28, 1.9mn visitors arrived in Thailand, generating B114 billion. Top arrivals by air include nationals from India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United States. Malaysian, Lao, Cambodian, Vietnamese and Chinese nationals are among the top land-border arrivals.

The cancellation of the Thailand Pass requirement has revitalised cross-border trade, with the number of foreign travellers entering through border passes bouncing back to the highest levels in two years.

For example, the Sadao border pass in Songkhla has recorded a jump in immigration check-ins by Malaysian and Singaporean nationals at about 5,000 per day. The border pass is expected to welcome more than 100,000 foreign visitors this month.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry says about 2.7mn foreign visitors will travel to Thailand from this month until the end of September.

AXA Insurance PCL

In the last quarter, about 4.5mn foreign visitors are expected to arrive in the Kingdom, meaning a total of 9.3mn foreign arrivals expected this year. In total, tourism revenue this year is likely to top B1.27trn.

Mr Thanakorn said the Rao Tiew Duay Kan (We Travel Together) scheme, now extended to the end of October, remains popular.

The promotion offers 1.5mn additional room nights to stimulate local tourism.

Mr Thanakorn said earlier the scheme’s extension would be funded by a budget leftover amount estimated at B5.5bn as of May 30. Of that figure, the government is expected to spend B5.1bn to fund the extended scheme.

The spokesman warned that tourism businesses joining the scheme must not mark up the prices of their accommodation, entertainment services and meals.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JSombra | 03 July 2022 - 12:10:59 

114b / 1.9m = 60,000 per tourist
1.27t / 9m = 141,000 per tourist

TAT just pulling numbers out a hat again i see

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Private negotiations
Phuket marks 17 new COVID cases, one death
Two killed as Myanmar forces bomb border village
Phuket officials blank first tourist arrivals without Thailand Pass
Ukraine leader accuses Russia of ‘terror’ in missile strike that killed 21
Driver killed as fruit truck hits power pole
As bars allowed to trade past midnight, health and inflation worries rise
Former deputy minister gets death penalty
Phuket marks 34 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Endemic decision postponed, Thailand to consider legal casinos, Senate nepotism probe? || July 1
Phuket readies for IMT-GT Ministerial Meeting
Phuket to host regional round of 29th National Skills Competition
China loosens curbs on travel
California passes sweeping law to reduce non-recyclable plastic
Doctor says too early to drop guard

 

Phuket community
Two killed as Myanmar forces bomb border village

those madmen has to be stopped ...(Read More)

Former deputy minister gets death penalty

@JohnC. You would rather see him killed? That's a medieval point of view. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials blank first tourist arrivals without Thailand Pass

Another chance to grumble away and express your dissatisfaction with Thailand? I don't know why ...(Read More)

PM ’upbeat’ over tourist numbers

114b / 1.9m = 60,000 per tourist 1.27t / 9m = 141,000 per tourist TAT just pulling numbers out a...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Private negotiations

In a couple of weeks, this story will be dead and things will go back to normal. There will always b...(Read More)

Phuket officials blank first tourist arrivals without Thailand Pass

..."We will miss you, 'Thailand Pass' "... the officials said. We can see that as ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Private negotiations

All these Government bodies not even hide their criminal activities/ breaking their sworn oath. They...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Private negotiations

I had an issue once with a French woman that ended up at Cheng-Telay police station. I told them he...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Private negotiations

Nasa12, yes. Immigration job seems to be quite lucrative. Remember the airport 'fast Immigratio...(Read More)

Former deputy minister gets death penalty

The Appeals Court discredit itselves by changing the life sentence into death penalty, as that the C...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket

 