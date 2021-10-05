BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM Touts ‘Phuket Transformation’ initiative to stimulate economy

PM Touts ‘Phuket Transformation’ initiative to stimulate economy

BANGKOK: The Thai government is gearing up to promote Phuket as a world-class tourist destination, hoping to welcome 1 million foreign visitors over the next six months and to generate at least B60 billion in revenue.

tourismCOVID-19economics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 5 October 2021, 09:45AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha explained the ‘Phuket transformation’ initiative on his Facebook page on Friday (Oct 1), saying that this program aims to attract up to a million high-quality foreign travelers as well as those who are on a ‘workation’ during the 4th quarter of this year all the way to the 1st quarter of 2022. That is an average of 5,000 visitors per day, reported state news agency NNT.

The PM said he expects around 500,000 tourists to travel via chartered flights to Thailand from England, Russia, Germany and Nordic countries from October 2021 to March 2022.

Gen Prayut said the government will develop online registration systems including health screening and vaccination certificates to make their travel more convenient.

The premier also hailed the sandbox programs as a success, saying they helped stimulate the economy and had not led to any setback in the country’s COVID-19 containment measures.

The Phuket Sandbox gave life to two other programmes ‒ Samui Plus and Phuket Extension. Together, they contributed B2.33 billion to the economy as of Sept 27. Under the schemes, SMEs are provided with a subsidy to help them retain employees, said the report.

The PM noted now that new cases have been on a decline and more businesses have resumed, the government can shift its focus to economic recovery.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism push targets ‘visa on arrival’ tourists
Government in talks for COVID pill
Bar owner arrested for selling alcohol after 10pm
COVID-19 vaccination drive for students underway
‘The Rescue’ unearths rare footage of Thai cave saga
Phuket marks 177 new COVID cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Luxury resorts face legal action over land, Phuket man escapes as car plunges |:| October 4
Man escapes as car plunges into lake
Patong still queues for food
Facebook whistleblower reveals identity, says firm chooses ‘profit over safety’
Phuket marks 179 new COVID cases, four new deaths
Cyber crime-busters get tough
‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist
Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over illegal land grabs
Captured US rape suspect blames drugs for Khon Kaen attack

 

Phuket community
‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

Officials finding it hard to make ends meet without all those usual kickbacks and bribes? No problem...(Read More)

Captured US rape suspect blames drugs for Khon Kaen attack

Drugs do not make you become a rapist / child molester unless you already are one. All the drugs may...(Read More)

Man escapes as car plunges into lake

Going to have to get me one of these amazing amulets that not only save your life when you touch the...(Read More)

Patong still queues for food

I applaude their efforts to help starving people. Sadly at every one of these food handouts I have w...(Read More)

Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over illegal land grabs

Is there such a thing as an honest official anywhere in Thailand's government ranks?...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

Nasa is right. It doesn't matter how much money the locals in charge get, they still don't m...(Read More)

Phuket marks 179 new COVID cases, four new deaths

Numbers are BS. Hospitals are refusing to do test. I have family member in state Q and two doing it ...(Read More)

Man escapes as car plunges into lake

I can see nine photos!...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

@CDN, don't compare with USA. My global insurance exclude US in coverage cause of he ridiculous ...(Read More)

Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over illegal land grabs

The old "y'all paid the wrong people' trick ........ ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
EPL predictions

 