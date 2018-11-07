THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PM to resolve assets rule row

BANGKOK: The government will resolve the controversy surrounding a new regulation announced by the anti-graft agency that requires senior civil servants to declare their assets and liabilities, according to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

corruptionpolitics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 7 November 2018, 08:54AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the new rule requiring senior academics to list their assets for the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) was the hot topic at yesterday’s cabinet meeting. Photo: Post Today

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the new rule requiring senior academics to list their assets for the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) was the hot topic at yesterday’s cabinet meeting. Photo: Post Today

Gen Prayut said yesterday (Nov 6) that he had ordered Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam to discuss a solution to the regulation and its effect on civil servants with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The NACC’s new regulation is upsetting many officials, and some have even threatened to resign.

He said the issue was a hot topic at yesterday’s cabinet meeting, and the problem could not be ignored because more civil servants will be required to declare their assets under the new regulation.

The immediate concern is that university council members affected by the new rule are set to quit their jobs, Gen Prayut said.

There is still time to solve the problem because the new regulation will not take effect until Dec 2.

The regulation has been heavily criticised by state universities, which fear it will lead to university council members leaving their positions in droves. Many people from the private sector sit on university councils and are reluctant to declare their assets.

The Council of Rajabhat and Rajamangkala University Presidents of Thailand will this week file a petition asking the NACC to revise the new regulation, saying many of their council members would quit their positions because of the requirement, thus creating a power vacuum in universities.

Viroj Limkaisang, president of the Council of Rajamangala University Presidents of Thailand, previously said many council members at nine Rajamangala universities wanted to resign from their positions due to the new rule.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin urged university council members to delay their resignation decisions. The government has acknowledged the problem and is trying to find a way around it, he said.

“Some council members receive a monthly meeting allowance of only B2,000 but they will now have to deal with the burden of submitting declarations of their assets,” Dr Teerakiat said.

Most of the council members get next to nothing apart from meeting allowances, so when they are required to declare their assets, it is a bit too much for them, Mr Viroj said.

The regulation was published in the Royal Gazette last Thursday (Nov 1).

It was issued under a new anti-corruption law which authorises the NACC to order political office holders, Constitutional Court judges, members of independent bodies, the Ombudsman, state officials, their spouses and children, including those who are not yet of age, to submit declarations of their assets and debts to the NACC.

Most office holders who are required to submit to the regulation are senior officials holding the ranks of ministerial deputy permanent secretaries, department deputy directors-general, deputy university rectors and other officials holding equivalent positions.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 07 November 2018 - 11:54:27 

I am worried about the workload of NACC. They did not yet came out with a final conclusion and recommendation  about Pom Prawit with his watches and rings. Or was general Prawit just adviced to make new jackets with longer slaves he is wearing now?

Xonax | 07 November 2018 - 10:24:05 

Honest civil servants have nothing to fear by declaring their assets.  How many honest civil servants are there in Thailand?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

NACC stands firm on asset rule
Unusually rich ex-transport permanent secretary jailed
Suvarnabhumi’s new terminal designer set to sue
Thai and Malaysian anti-corruption commissions meet in Phuket
Peddling for cultural change
NACC still seeking ‘crucial’ details in Prawit’s watch case
Call to expedite Prawit probe
Welfare embezzlement probe complicated, Amlo admits
Doi Suthep activists vow protest
Court seizes B21m more from former Pheu Thai MP, B168mn already seized
Parliament budget sheds B5bn
Prayut defends government’s record on reform
Top official tied to welfare scam
Model claiming Trump secrets blames US for Thai prosecution
Watch saga ‘just a plot to attack PM’

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Go Air
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 