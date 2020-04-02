Kata Rocks
PM to order national nightly curfew: reports

PM to order national nightly curfew: reports

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tonight will address the nation to announce a nightly curfew throughout the country from 10pm to 4am to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 April 2020, 04:32PM

PM Prayut is address the nation at 6pm tonight (Apr 2). Photo: Post Today

PM Prayut is address the nation at 6pm tonight (Apr 2). Photo: Post Today

The prime minister is to announce the curfew in a national broadcast at 6pm, reports Post Today. (See here.)

The curfew is to come into effect tomorrow (Apr 3), said the report.

The news comes as Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at Government House, today refused to deny the impending curfew.

“Please, all people stay tuned to their televisions, because as I said, the Prime Minister is concerned for all people. We have implemented many measures to prevent the disease from spreading, but they have not significantly decreased the number of infections. There is more we can do,” he said.

“From the beginning, the Prime Minister has spoken of introducing increasingly harsher emasures. Therefore we ask the people to follow the announcement on TV in order to be informed and cooperate.

“We must seal ourselves together as one. The prime minister will come to ask for cooperation from the people from you,” Dr Taweesin said.

