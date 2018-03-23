The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

PM tightens bus inspections after crash horror

BANGKOK: The double-decker bus that plunged off a winding road in Nakhon Ratchasima, killing 18 passengers including three children on Wednesday night (Mar 21), has led Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to once again demand stricter checks on the condition of buses and drivers.

accidents, crime, death, drugs, health, transport,

Bangkok Post

Friday 23 March 2018, 09:09AM

The crash of this bus resulted in the deaths of 18 passengers including three children, with the driver blaming brake failure for the crash. Photo: Prasit Tangprasert
The crash of this bus resulted in the deaths of 18 passengers including three children, with the driver blaming brake failure for the crash. Photo: Prasit Tangprasert

Buses and their drivers must be fixed, retrained or replaced if they are not fit for travel, Gen Prayut said during his visit to Nong Bua Lam Phu yesterday (Mar 22).

Kritsana Chuthachuen, 45, the driver of the bus involved in the latest tragedy, was tested and found to have used methamphetamine (ya bah).

The deaths, which alerted authorities again to the country’s notorious road accident toll, dominated parts of the speech the prime minister gave to villagers who had received farmland assistance.

He also expressed concern over next month’s Songkran holiday, when road accidents and fatalities typically spike as vacationers take to the roads and alcohol consumption rises.

“The government won’t set a target for reducing the number of casualties this Songkran. Rather, we’ll monitor the situation throughout the year,” Gen Prayut said.

Authorities will examine changes in accident figures in each province, find their causes and plan better solutions, he said.

While the accident took place around 7pm on Wednesday and Kritsana fled, he turned himself in to the police yesterday afternoon and blamed brake failure for the accident.

The driver, who sustained several injuries, said he decided to surrender because he felt guilty about the casualties and his injuries were worsening. The crash also hurt 32 people.

World Cup League @ BISP

Kritsana told police he failed to slow the vehicle in time as the bus, which was at capacity with 50 passengers, made its way down a mountain slope. A global positioning system reported the bus was travelling at 80km/h. This part of his account matched earlier interviews given by Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Wichian Jantaranothait, who said the braking system had apparently malfunctioned as passengers reported a burning smell about 3 kilometres before the crash occurred.

Also yesterday, a second double-decker bus carrying about 50 students and teachers from Kamphaeng Phet careered off a road about 4am and hit a roadside rest stop in Ayutthaya as they headed for Chonburi during a study trip.

The accident injured 39 passengers, The 45-year-old driver, Chaowalit Yuteun, suffered severe injuries.

Police suspected the vehicle skidded because the road was slippery following heavy rain.

On March 19, 2017, the Department of Land Transport reduced the legal height of double-decker buses from 4.30 metres to 4m. In January 2016, Transport Minister Arkom Termpittayapaisith said the premier had ordered a ban on registering new double-decker buses. At the time, there were 20,000 such buses in operation. The government said it did not expect to see many more double deckers on Thai roads.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin said after a road accident involving a school bus from Khon Kaen that the ministry had prohibited school trips that were too long or involved night travel.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

BenPendejo | 23 March 2018 - 16:25:44

I was originally hoping for something different with the PM, but he has shown time and again that lip service reigns supreme. The whole huffing and puffing about the taxi mafia petered out, and things are pretty much same same. He also said he was banning 2-decker buses, but nothing has happened. This big "time to get tough" blather will also peter out, and Songkran deaths will be disgus...

The Phuket News

Kurt | 23 March 2018 - 12:23:59

Start with fixing the drivers! Many are not fit to drive busses
Tighten max age, yearly check on health, eye sight, color blind and driving skills, + unannounced irregular checks on alcohol/drugs
Driving a full loaded bus with 80kmh down a slope road, under influence of methamphetamine is not exactly a safety guarantee travel. That is criminal 
Responsible for 18 death + misery others.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.