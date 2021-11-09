PM stresses Thailand-U.S. partnerships

BANGKOK: The Prime Minister has emphasised the partnership between Thailand and the United States in a meeting with U.S. Congress members, expressing his willingness to pursue cooperation in every aspect.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 9 November 2021, 08:44AM

Photo: NNT

Mr. Amerish “Ami” Bera, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and chair of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation, led members of visiting U.S. House of Representatives in a courtesy call to Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, upon their official visit to Thailand yesterday (Nov 8).

The group of U.S. officials is the first to visit Thailand since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting a longstanding relationship shared by both countries.

Both sides expressed their willingness to extend bilateral cooperation and acknowledged similar approaches shared by both countries on global topics, such as climate change, human security, human trafficking suppression, and COVID-19 responses in the aspects of public health and economic recovery.

Both sides acknowledged the continual growth of Thailand-U.S. trade even during the pandemic, and the support provided for U.S. firms to invest in Thailand. Both sides agreed that security and military cooperation is an important part of Thailand-U.S. relations.

On this occasion, Thailand pledged to cooperate with and support constructive roles of the U.S. in the Mekong subregion, particularly through regional and subregional cooperation frameworks.