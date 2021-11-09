BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PM stresses Thailand-U.S. partnerships

PM stresses Thailand-U.S. partnerships

BANGKOK: The Prime Minister has emphasised the partnership between Thailand and the United States in a meeting with U.S. Congress members, expressing his willingness to pursue cooperation in every aspect.

Coronavirus COVID-19 politics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 9 November 2021, 08:44AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Mr. Amerish “Ami” Bera, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and chair of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation, led members of visiting U.S. House of Representatives in a courtesy call to Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, upon their official visit to Thailand yesterday (Nov 8).

The group of U.S. officials is the first to visit Thailand since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting a longstanding relationship shared by both countries.

Both sides expressed their willingness to extend bilateral cooperation and acknowledged similar approaches shared by both countries on global topics, such as climate change, human security, human trafficking suppression, and COVID-19 responses in the aspects of public health and economic recovery.

Both sides acknowledged the continual growth of Thailand-U.S. trade even during the pandemic, and the support provided for U.S. firms to invest in Thailand. Both sides agreed that security and military cooperation is an important part of Thailand-U.S. relations.

On this occasion, Thailand pledged to cooperate with and support constructive roles of the U.S. in the Mekong subregion, particularly through regional and subregional cooperation frameworks.

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

We now have a travel bubble with Singapore and some Pacific nations. This gives us virtually the sam...(Read More)

Live your lives normally, but carefully, says Vachira director

Common sense finally prevails ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

Looks like Thai authority wants to capture the tourists that got covid, send them to hospital to rip...(Read More)

‘Big Kong’ modernising the police force

corruption even- shame there's no an edit facility on comments anymore, especially given the tin...(Read More)

‘Big Kong’ modernising the police force

Lt Gen at 45- that's some serious 'connections'. No real comment on curruption the band ...(Read More)

‘Big Kong’ modernising the police force

In other countries nick names like Ferrari Joe, King Kong, Big Joke, etc., you 'see' them in...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

All breeds of mammals have strengths and weaknesses- and so do humans. Who is to say a complete voi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

All these barriers and snafus are quite deliberate to encourage use of agents who then share their f...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

It's not race, but tropical heritage. No need to plan when food is abundant year round so the br...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

What is it Government all the time blocks a restart of tourism by idiot not needed CoE, now Thai Pas...(Read More)

 

