PM snubs Thaksin offer to help secure vaccines

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has rejected an offer from former PM Thaksin Shinawatra to help Thailand secure more COVID-19 vaccines from Russia.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 22 April 2021, 08:07AM

Ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawtra suggested more vaccine should be sourced from many producers, not just Sinovac and AstraZeneca. Photo: AFP.

Gen Prayut was responding to remarks made by the self-exiled former premier during a live broadcast on the audio-based social networking app Clubhouse on Tuesday (Apr 20).

Mr Thaksin noted that Thailand’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout had been proceeding too slowly and suggested more vaccine should be sourced from many producers, not just Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

He said several high-profile business people in Thailand had the capability and extensive connections to secure more vaccines with manufacturers in countries like China and Russia.

The government should ask the tycoons for help, Mr Thaksin said, “or I could talk with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, if you want”.

Asked to comment on the former premier’s s remarks, Gen Prayut said: “I won’t answer. Don’t relay a question from someone who is not in the country.

“I don’t know him. Just leave him be.”

The Clubhouse session was hosted by the CARE group of politicians, including Dr Surapong Suebwonglee, Duangrit Bunnag and Theerat Rattanasewi.

Mr Thaksin joined the forum under the alias of Tony Woodsome.

Fascinated | 22 April 2021 - 11:20:20 

Children in the sandbox. My friend's 5 year old has more maturity than these children.

Kurt | 22 April 2021 - 10:48:34 

As Mr Thaksin said: There are high-profile people more able, with more connections than present Thai regime ( that international is quite isolated). To deny flatly their help by general-PM is not serving the Thai people.

 

