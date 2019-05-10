Kata Rocks
PM reinstates policeman who demanded to see judge’s driving licence

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Prime Minster Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the reinstatement of a police lance corporal who was transferred after asking an uncooperative chief judge in Nakhon Si Thammarat province for his driving licence.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 10 May 2019, 04:20PM

A screenshot from a viral video clip shows the motorist talking to policemen at a checkpoint while refusing to show his driving licence. It reportedly led to the transfer of a policeman in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak said today (May 10) that Gen Prayut had ordered the Royal Thai Police Office to reinstate him. The prime minister also praised the policeman for performing his duty well.

The move followed the transfer of Pol L/C Ekapol Juisongkaeo, who was immediately sidelined to work with the chief of his Thung Yai station in Thung Yai district after he asked a motorist for a driving licence at a checkpoint in tambon Tha Yang on May 2.

On that night, Pol L/C Ekapol stopped a white Honda Accord and asked the driver for his driving licence. The motorist resisted and claimed to be a chief judge of the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, Region 8, which has jurisdiction in the upper South. He also claimed to know the chief of the Thung Yai police station, the policeman’s supervisor.

Later, another policeman at the checkpoint released the driver, who asked for the name of the first policeman before leaving.

The prime minister expressed his appreciation and gave moral support to low-level policemen who perform their duties properly. He asked everyone to do what’s right regardless of any pressure,” Lt Gen Werachon said.

The prime minister also asked the Office of the Court of Justice to investigate the matter, he said.

Pol Col Chokedee Rakwatanapong, chief of the Thung Yai station, confirmed that the motorist was the chief judge of the regional court and Pol L/C Ekapol initially spoke to him in an inappropriate tone. The officer was therefore transferred to work closely to him so he could learn more about desk duty and study laws thoroughly, the station chief said.

 

