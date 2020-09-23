Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM pulls out all stops to snare ‘Boss’

PM pulls out all stops to snare ‘Boss’

THAILAND: The Royal Thai Police is working with Interpol to arrest Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya and return him to stand trial in Thailand, the government said yesterday (Sept 22).

crime
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 23 September 2020, 09:05AM

“There must not be any delay in arresting and extraditing Mr Vorayuth when he is found,” PM Prayut said yesterday (Sept 22). Photo: AFP.

“There must not be any delay in arresting and extraditing Mr Vorayuth when he is found,” PM Prayut said yesterday (Sept 22). Photo: AFP.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he had instructed all relevant agencies to do what they can to bring Mr Vorayuth back to the country after Thai police asked Interpol to issue a “Red Notice” for him.

“There must not be any delay in arresting and extraditing Mr Vorayuth when he is found,” the premier said.

The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) was seeking a response to the Red Notice request, he said.

Meanwhile, the resignation of deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk has not yet been approved.

Department of the Public Prosecutor Commission chief, Athapol Yaisawang said the resignation could be put on hold for three months. The department had not yet conducted any investigation against him, he said.

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020

Mr Nate, who signed an order to drop the reckless driving causing death charge against Mr Vorayuth, tendered his resignation last month, but said his decision was above board. He said in his resignation letter that he thought it best to resign to protect the image of the Office of the Attorney-General.

Mr Athapol said a probe against the prosecutor could be launched after he finished reading a 6,000-page report by the Vicha Mahakun panel investigating officials’ mishandling of the case.

According to Mr Athapol, the department has asked the PACC, a coordinator between the Vicha panel and the department, to provide it with all the voice clips and the full report.

The attorney-general had set up a panel to investigate allegations prosecutors were helping the Red Bull scion, but the panel later resigned, Mr Athapol said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutral
Spas could be used for quarantine
‘Big Joke’ set to file case against PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race! Electric ferries coming? || September 22
Drug busts land weapons haul, draft dodger
Cabinet nod for long holidays in Nov, Dec
Chinese tycoon and Xi critic jailed for 18 years for corruption
Public Health deputy permanent secretary joins national health conference in Phuket
Navy recovers body of captain from storm-sunk fishing boat
Phuket-based Asia Catamarans launches new Stealth catamarans
PM pledges more cash if virus returns
Rally leaders face charges
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thousands join Thailand protest! Immigration overwhelmed, and sends warning? || September 21
Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand
Scandinavians eye long stays in Phuket under new visa

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

Foot, did you get 30 day extension from 26 Sept or 14 day "Conditional" extension from Fri...(Read More)

Cabinet nod for long holidays in Nov, Dec

Well well these days off are only for government employees that the taxpayers in LOS pay for. And ch...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

How's the social distancing policy going down at the immigration office? ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

Kurt, No of course there is not enough prison space. A recent article about the new "state of t...(Read More)

Drug busts land weapons haul, draft dodger

Looks to me like some miscommunication in the Thalang Police Dept. This Dada kid was probably just r...(Read More)

UK exempts Thais from quarantine

Kurt , I picked those flights because the article is about the UK and Thailand. A fact you probably ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

No wonder people are waiting to apply. Yesterday many people left after they had their documents che...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

They are not giving 30 day extensions only 14 day "conditional" extensions from the day yo...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Svcoquette...reading from your previous posts that you are over 50 you could have applied for a reti...(Read More)

UK exempts Thais from quarantine

"PN has gone to the dogs" Actually that happened a long time ago. The same day a certai...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Thai Residential

 