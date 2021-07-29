PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered responsible agencies, via his @prayutofficial Facebook page, to take action against individuals spreading fake news about COVID-19, which might cause public confusion during the pandemic.

COVID-19Coronaviruscrime

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 29 July 2021, 06:19PM

PM Prayut has ordered officials to take action against found spreading fake news about the COVID-19 situation in Thailand. Photo: NNT

His post came in response to social media rumors that Bangkok’s Bang Sue vaccination center would be shut down to prevent overcrowding, reports state news agency NNT. The Prime Minister said each ministry must establish a task force to check and correct fake news related to their areas of responsibility. The government’s Anti-Fake News Centre must check and verify the information and announce on their website, within 24 hours, that they are aware of the news or that a public inquiry has been submitted, he wrote. PM Prayut added that the Government Public Relations Department, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and spokespersons for all ministries must notify the public of this verified information via all available channels, to ensure comprehensive coverage.