The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered responsible agencies, via his @prayutofficial Facebook page, to take action against individuals spreading fake news about COVID-19, which might cause public confusion during the pandemic.

COVID-19Coronaviruscrime
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 29 July 2021, 06:19PM

PM Prayut has ordered officials to take action against found spreading fake news about the COVID-19 situation in Thailand. Photo: NNT

PM Prayut has ordered officials to take action against found spreading fake news about the COVID-19 situation in Thailand. Photo: NNT

His post came in response to social media rumors that Bangkok’s Bang Sue vaccination center would be shut down to prevent overcrowding, reports state news agency NNT.

The Prime Minister said each ministry must establish a task force to check and correct fake news related to their areas of responsibility.

The government’s Anti-Fake News Centre must check and verify the information and announce on their website, within 24 hours, that they are aware of the news or that a public inquiry has been submitted, he wrote.

PM Prayut added that the Government Public Relations Department, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and spokespersons for all ministries must notify the public of this verified information via all available channels, to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases surpass 1,000, Thailand surpasses 560,000 Covid-19 cases |:| July 29
State agencies to waive fines for contractors falling behind construction schedules
Layan beachfront squatters given yet another reprieve
Tourism Ministry reduces mandatory stay under Phuket Sandbox to seven days
Phuket worker camps targetted in COVID crackdown
Phuket ‘Third Wave’ COVID infections breach 1,000
Samui logs record jump in new cases
Virus easing ‘in 4-6 weeks’
Cocoa trees seized as new plantation found in Bang Wad protected national forest
Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation
HM King pardons inmates
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Sandbox to continue despite rising double-digit COVID cases |:| July 27
Police investigate woman’s death after apparent condo fall
Electricity outage to affect Rassada

 

Phuket community
OAG confirms indictment of Red Bull scion based on new evidence

All this doesn't matter anyway. Even if they brave up enough to actually arrest this POS he will...(Read More)

HM King pardons inmates

It seems that everyone mentioned above who have had their sentences reduced all appear to have come ...(Read More)

Virus easing ‘in 4-6 weeks’

What a great prime minister you have Thailand!! He HOPES that the covid situation will ease in 4-6 w...(Read More)

Cocoa trees seized as new plantation found in Bang Wad protected national forest

[“It is an act that indicates the lack of fear of the law."] Why should they ever fear the la...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

The workers at Layan Soi 7 are no longer wearing masks at all on their off hours, and it is party t...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

I never got registered, I even got an SMS about 2 weeks ago when it was to reopen as more supply arr...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

All of Thailand will be safe as the people starve....(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

Bkk people are stuck in Phuket, arrivals from OS testing positive, local outbreak growing, a large p...(Read More)

Cocoa trees seized as new plantation found in Bang Wad protected national forest

Evidently, the encroachment into areas far above the height limit in the hills to the east of Kamala...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

Start up when target not met. Don't stop when target met !!!!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SAii Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 