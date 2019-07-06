Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


PM Prayut’s formal Phuket visit itinerary revealed

PHUKET: The full itinerary for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Phuket tomorrow (July 8) has been revealed to the public.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 7 July 2019, 11:00AM

The full itinerary for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Phuket tomorrow (July 8) has been announced. Photo: AFP

At 7:15am, the prime minister is to arrive at the Military Air Terminal at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, where he will take off at 7:30pm on board an Airbus320 aircraft.

PM Prayut will arrive at Phuket International Airport at 8:40am, where he will be welcomed by a formal reception.

At 9:15am, the PM will depart the airport by motorcade, bound for Muang Phuket School south of Chalong Circle, located beside the Chalong Underpass.

He will preside over the official grand opening ceremony for the underpass from 10am to 10:40am.

The ceremony will include a choir performance of Thai Ruam Palang by students from Muang Phuket School and Baan Mai Reab School. Phuket Governor Phakaphong will deliver his address, and Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith will deliver his report on the construction of the underpass.

At 10:40am PM Prayut will travel to the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at Cape Panwa, where he is to arrive at 11am to 11:15am. There he will preside over a ceremony pay homage to Prince Abhakara Kiartivongse, commonly revered as “The Father of Thai Navy”, at the Krom Luang Chumphon Monument.

After having lunch 11:45am to 12:45pm, the prime minister will depart the Navy base at 12;55pm and travel to the nearby Phuket Deep Sea Port at Ao Makham.

From 1pm to 3pm, PM Prayut will preside over the Integrated Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Training 2019 (IDMEx) exercise there.

From 3pm to 3:30pm, the Prime Minister will visit the Development Project of the Phuket Deep Sea Port

PM Prayut is to depart the Deep Sea Port at 3:30pm and is scheduled to arrive back at Phuket International Airport between 4:15pm and 4:30pm.

After receiving a departure reception, he is to reboard the Airbus320 aircraft and fly back to the Military Air Terminal at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok.

 

 

