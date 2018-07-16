FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PM Prayut calls for tourism safety across all forms of transport

PHUKET: Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued a public statement thanking all parties involved in the recovery of the last body from the Phoenix tour boat disaster – but also called for officials to ensure that all types of travel are standard and safe.

tourismtransportmarinedisastersdeathChineseeconomics
Author: Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 16 July 2018, 12:59PM

PM Prayut’s statement today follows closely his message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 9 offering his deepest condolences for the disaster, which killed 47 Chinese tourists. Image: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

PM Prayut’s statement today follows closely his message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 9 offering his deepest condolences for the disaster, which killed 47 Chinese tourists. Image: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

PM Prayut highlighted the efforts of the international team, and noted the importance of holding cremations of the victims as quickly and as appropriately as possible in accordance with surviving family members’ wishes.

He also highlighted the importance of making sure any compensation payments were made with as little bureaucratic delay as possible.

However, he also noted that he understood, “Let's look at this as if the victim was a member of our family. This happened to tourists coming to Thailand. We have to take humanitarian responsibility. How much money can replace a lost life?”

PM Prayut also urged all parties to learn lessons from the incident, and cited specifically as example law enforcement in the inspection of ships in relation to safety standards.

“In this we must do everything strictly and continuously, not only after /such an incident, to provide tourists with confidence,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

"We must solve this problem to impress upon and reassure tourists (of their safety), but in the long term all types of travel businesses must be genuinely safe – boats, planes, buses, vans, taxis, all aspects of transport in Thailand – to make this a destination of good tourism standards,” he said.

PM Prayut’s statement today follows closely his message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 8 offering his deepest condolences for the disaster, which killed 47 Chinese tourists.

In that letter, PM Prayut noted, “Please also rest assured of the Royal Thai Government’s determination to do (its) utmost to prevent recurrence of similar incident involving any tourists and visitors in the future.

“Accept, Excellency, the renewed assurance s of my highest consideration.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tour boat disaster: Wave of cancellations spurs damage-control offensive
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame
HM The King expresses condolences for Phuket tour boat disaster, assures support for relatives of victims
National police deputy announces arrest warrants for Phoenix tour boat disaster, Phuket owner identified
Navy tasked with ensuring marine tour boat safety in Phuket
Search for Phoenix dead is over: last body found near Phi Phi Island
The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses
Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports
Phuket boat disaster: Search for bodies turns to beaches
Phuket boat disaster spurs response from Chinese President Xi Jinping
Phoenix boat disaster funerals begin, mass ceremony held at Chalong
Dead body bingo as Thai Police rejig numbers to mitigate Phuket tour boat disaster
Five die when speedboat sinks in storm
Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing

 

Phuket community
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

And it also looks like all the bright orange "life vests" are the same toy flotation aids ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

"The government's efforts to overhaul safety measures across all forms of transport".....(Read More)

Call to expedite Prawit probe

Of course the dealers have the right to refuse to disclose the ownership information, it's priva...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

"Chinese tourists often spend 20,000 baht per person" the real problem economically is tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame

GR8 article as it simply says it as it is, something a few posters on here should wake up to! This l...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

"Mr Kongkiat said the Phoenix disaster would affect Chinese tourists for the next three months ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

Red in BKK-Post that some thai authorities now said that the disaster vessels were sub standard. How...(Read More)

Last body from Phuket tour boat disaster recovered, brought ashore

Huge respect to all those involved in the rescue and recovery operation, must be horrendous for ever...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Wave of cancellations spurs damage-control offensive

Mandatory pics to ID your corpse is really not thought out well, IMO....(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

Sorry, too little too late. Everyone can see this is just “show” again for a few minutes then ba...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
International Law office of Ake and Associates
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dot Property Thailand Awards
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
My Physio By Kanitta
Tile-it

 