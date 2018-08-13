THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
PM Prayut, Cabinet to visit Phuket

PHUKET: Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will visit Phuket as part of a tour of the Southern Thailand provinces this month.

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 August 2018, 11:27AM

The mobile Cabinet tour of Southern Thailand will be held on Monday-Tuesday, August 20-21. Image: PR Dept

The mobile Cabinet tour of Southern Thailand will be held on Monday-Tuesday, August 20-21. Image: PR Dept

Although the exact date for PM Prayut’s visit to Phuket has yet to be announced, the mobile Cabinet tour will be held on Monday-Tuesday, August 20-21, the Public Relations Department announced this morning (Aug 13).

The aim of the tour is to oversee development in the southern provinces both on the Gulf of Thailand and along the Andaman coast.

The tour specifically will include visits to Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Trang and Satun provinces along the Andaman coast.

On the Gulf of Thailand, the tour will include visits to Chumphon, Nakhon Sri Thammarat. Phatthalung Surat Thani and Songkhla.

The Prime Minister has confirmed to specifically conduct visits to Ranong and Chumphon provinces, the announcement said this morning.

The actual mobile Cabinet meeting will be held in Chumphon province on Tuesday, August 21, led by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya.

“They are assigned to supervise and follow the governmental operations in the southern provinces of Andaman Coast and the southern Gulf of Thailand,” said the announcement.

 

 

Kurt | 14 August 2018 - 15:35:19 

Oversee developments? On Phuket? What developments?
Street sweaping along the route the general minister travels?

