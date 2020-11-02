PM Prayut arrives in Phuket

PHUKET: Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived in Phuket this afternoon (Nov 2) ahead of the mobile Cabinet meeting to be held in Mai Khao tomorrow. At the airport today, his first action was to officially review the procedures for processing and screening foreigners entering the country via Phuket International Airport.

By The Phuket News

Monday 2 November 2020, 05:32PM

Currently, no inbound commercial flights carrying international passengers are allowed to land at Phuket airport.

PM Gen Prayut landed at 2:15pm to be welcomed by Phuket International Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo among many other high-ranking Phuket government officials, including Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

As PM Prayut made his way through hordes of well-wishers and members of the press, restrained by scores of security personnel, he inspected the international terminal and then moved on to the X-Terminal, where the laboratory for testing foreign arrivals for COVID-19 has been set – but he declined to undergo a test swab himself.

Gen Prayut stressed the importance of the prevention measures for COVID-19 and the government’s concern about the current state of the tourism industry, which has been devastated by the COVID-19 protection measures.

At the same time, he said, “The government has tried to accelerate allowing foreign tourists into Thailand. We have taken other measures to support the economy, including the ‘Kon La Kreung’ [Let’s Go Halves] project, which has already been launched.

“As for bringing in people from abroad, we must have good enough accommodation and hotels with full protection measures where they can spend their 14-day quarantine,” he said.

“We have to create the right understanding. Do not blame each other. Please understand each other to rethink how people can come to Samui and Phuket,” PM Prayut said.

“We have to find a way for them to have affordable accommodation and fares. The fact that people want to come here, helps to unite the nation,” he added.

“Let’s sympathize with each other, we are Thai people. This is what I ask. Thank you very much,” PM Gen Prayut concluded.

PM Prayut departed the airport to chair a meeting to discuss the economic recovery of Phuket’s tourism sector at the Duangjitt Resort and Spa in Patong.