BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM: No national lockdown, but bars probably won’t reopen

PM: No national lockdown, but bars probably won’t reopen

BANGKOK: The government will not impose a national lockdown despite overseas concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but the closure of entertainment venues will likely be extended, the prime minister said today (Dec 2).

CoronavirusCOVID-19ChinesehealthtourismVaccineSafety
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 2 December 2021, 05:04PM

Airline staff in protective gear process passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

Airline staff in protective gear process passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

Prayut Chan-o-cha said a nationwide closure was unnecessary. The government would cope by continuing to test arriving travellers for the new variant, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Harsh measures are not necessary. There are RT-PCR tests and quarantine is required pending test results,” he said.

The government needed to prioritise both public safety and the national economy. It was not easy to keep the balance. Under the circumstances, the government would delay its plan for antigen testing of arrivals instead of the RT-PCR tests, the prime minister said.

In the interests of public health, the government might also have to further delay the reopening of pubs, bars and karaoke shops, he said.

“We would like to wait and see for a month. In this matter, we must listen to doctors and health authorities,” Gen Prayut said.

AXA Insurance PCL

“Enclosed venues where crowds gather and drink pose high risks. That will be put on hold. Assistance measures will be proposed to the cabinet soon,” the prime minister said.

When there is a new disease, there must be measures to cope with it, he added.

Prayut confirmed that the government was tracing arrivals from southern Africa for COVID-19 tests, because Omicron infections were detected from that region.

He asked the public to inform the government if they know of the whereabouts of such people.

He said no Omicron case had been detected in Thailand to date.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

APEC ISOM meeting in Phuket spotlights ‘BCG Economy’
In hunt for Omicron, Phuket health officials yet to locate 40 African tourists
Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway
Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says
Thai Vietjet resumes Taiwan-Phuket flights
Government hunts for visitors from Africa
Phuket marks 96 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quality tests of face masks reveal the truth, Angry employee starts massive fire? || December 1
Suthep indicted over construction contracts
Phuket readies to remember, honour the late King Bhumibol
Residents of Phuket tsunami village call to end prosecution against them
New points system starts today, Phuket transport office reminds drivers
China ‘hunting’ Taiwanese abroad through deportation: rights group
Power outage to affect Chao Fa West Rd, Chalong
Grab delivery driver killed as pickup hits motorbike

 

Phuket community
Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

Typical response of much talk and no action unless someone gets paid....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Same old games

I've found the best way to avoid paying a bribe is to stay calm and respectful and ask for a rec...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Same old games

Spread to Kamala now as well. At least twenty Thais went past with no helmets but the first foreigne...(Read More)

Geisha Sayuki visits Phuket

Fiona Graham is a fraud who spent her entire life being nothing more than a weird girl from Japan, b...(Read More)

Most face mask brands fail quality test standards

Pharmatex is listed as conforming, and also NOT conforming to the N95 standard. Can this be correcte...(Read More)

Grab delivery driver killed as pickup hits motorbike

The dangerous way many of those Grab deliverymen ride is most likely the root cause. Every one I see...(Read More)

Phuket marks 96 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Why are the most of the schools closed in and around Phuket town “Covid-19“ ?...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

I agree with the sentiment, Sweetie, but the spelling is wrong. Omicron with an "n" at the...(Read More)

Suthep indicted over construction contracts

As always he'll squirm out of it...(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

'Guests'? You make guests get visas? I would never demand a Thai person residing in USA t...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Exotic Fishing Thailand
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket

 