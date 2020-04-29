Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM issues plea for ‘patience’

PM issues plea for ‘patience’

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged people and business operators to be patient for a little longer as the government has decided to extend the state of emergency for another month in its continued efforts to flatten the COVID-19 infection curve.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomicshealth
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 29 April 2020, 09:21AM

Bangkok is deserted on the night of April 3 when the curfew started. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Bangkok is deserted on the night of April 3 when the curfew started. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Image: Bangkok Post

Image: Bangkok Post

« »

"I realise that everyone, including low-income earners, farmers and those with independent careers, is experiencing hard times. The government will take good care of you with existing budgets and an executive decree on borrowing, the details of which will come out later,” reports the Bangkok Post.

“I would like business operators to be patient a little bit longer. I also share your pain,” the prime minister said after a cabinet meeting which approved the extension on Tuesday.

Gen Prayut, who is also chief of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), gave assurances that the government will take great care of people affected by the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19.

“When it is time to lift the lockdown, I will let you know. Don’t make too many demands... We still have to watch out for a resurgence in infections,” Gen Prayut said.

The Cabinet on Tuesday officially extended the state of emergency to control the coronavirus for another month to May 31, maintained the curfew and set guidelines for easing the lockdown of businesses.

Issued on March 26, the decree which led to the lockdown, curfew and other restrictions will expire tomorrow (Apr 30).

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the Cabinet agreed with the proposal from the National Security Council that the state of emergency be extended from May 1 to 31.

The Cabinet also decided to maintain disease control measures. Inbound traffic by land, water and air into Thailand will remain heavily restricted. Inbound flights will be banned for another month from May 1-31.

The curfew will remain in place from 10pm to 4am. Unnecessary inter-provincial travel must be cancelled or postponed.

People will be prohibited from entering crowded areas for activities that facilitate the spread of the virus. Provincial governors will set their own restrictions accordingly.

UWC Thailand

The Cabinet also ordered the Foreign Affairs Ministry to quickly determine the exact number of Thais stranded in other countries who want to return home, and coordinate with the CCSA to prepare to handle them and place them in quarantine.

Regarding the relaxation of restrictions, the cabinet resolved that public health be the main determining factor.

Control measures can be eased for activities that are necessary to support life, but disease prevention protocols must be implemented strictly, according to the cabinet.

If disease control measures are effective, there will be further relaxation, but if they are violated or the spread of COVID-19 worsens, the easing of restrictions will be terminated right away, Ms Narumon said.

As measures are relaxed, COVID-19 testing will be accelerated, especially among at-risk groups of people including service providers and migrant workers.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration plans to reopen restaurants, markets, exercise venues, parks, hairdressers, clinics, animal hospitals and grooming parlours, golf courses and driving ranges.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Tuesday the city’s current lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 was set to expire at midnight on Friday.

The BMA had informed the government of its plan to reopen venues in eight categories, with strict conditions.

Among the venues that would be allowed to reopened are restaurants which would have to seat customers 1.5 metres apart, comply with opening hours as restricted by the emergency decree, and not sell alcoholic beverages, Pol Gen Aswin said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Sandbar | 29 April 2020 - 11:05:55 

I don't understand why you would open resturants, but not allow alcohol to be sold? I can't imagine eating a fllet steak, (medium Rare) chipped potatos, creamed spinach with a bernaise sauce sipping on a vintage 2020 can of sprite?

Kurt | 29 April 2020 - 10:06:00 

'It is all good, I share you pain'. Really? I don't believe it. How much more 'flat' he wants the patients curve, At 09:44 AM only 286 patients in whole Thailand.(BKK Post). It looks like he is testing his ruling waters. It feels he is not sharing the pain, but causes it. I doubt his discernment. Living in a rent free villa with a general pension + a PM salary. Fancy tailor mad...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One dead, three injured after car hits power pole, likely racing home to beat curfew
Health Ministry issues guidelines for beauty clinics, massage spas
Phuket officials report zero new confirmed COVID cases
Poor resident tries to return B1k gift left in food-relief parcel
BOT starts offering soft loans totaling B24.2bn
Bangkok Airways restarts Samui flights
Cabinet keeps May holidays
Patong beach restaurant owner, 63, Phuket’s second COVID-19 victim
Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ lifted, apart from five key areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lockdown continues, for now? Bangkok talks reopening! || April 28
’Royal Kitchen’ cooking up 34,000 free meals for Phuket’s COVID-afflicted
Moody’s Investors Service Gives Thailand Stable Outlook
B5,000 aid paid to 7.5mn people
Phuket turtle nest under inspection after 76 eggs fail to produce younglings
France, Spain to announce lockdown exit plan as Aussies hit waves

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ lifted, apart from five key areas

Keeping Bangla Road lockeddown is good. I not see it as a quarantine. Hardly any person lives at Ban...(Read More)

Soi Dog distributes relief supplies to Myanmar workers affected by COVID-19

There are foreign worker camps near my home Soi 43 (Soi Anusom Chalong.Very filthy. I think a dog sh...(Read More)

Cabinet keeps May holidays

And you Ms Narumon and all PM, should stay at work to this crisis are over. ...(Read More)

PM issues plea for ‘patience’

I don't understand why you would open resturants, but not allow alcohol to be sold? I can't ...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ lifted, apart from five key areas

Open some beaches. position beach chairs at social distance. Lift the alcohol sales ban, or when al...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

@ mirthpro New Governor ? It's still the same Governor....(Read More)

PM issues plea for ‘patience’

'It is all good, I share you pain'. Really? I don't believe it. How much more 'flat&...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

So ans "assistant professor" of a local college is ordering we all "must download ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

GerryT81, if you don't agree with Kurt, why not tell us why...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

Bang-Tao is about 8 k long, covering a huge area . The cluster is located in the south - seems us B...(Read More)

 

Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pavilions Home Video
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Seara Sports
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket

 