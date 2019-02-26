THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PM irate over assault at school test

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged police to speed up their probe into a melee that erupted on Sunday (Feb 24) when a group of men injured and sexually harassed students at a school in Chom Thong district.

violencereligionpolicecrimealcohol
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 26 February 2019, 09:02AM

As of early Tuesday, police had arrested 24 suspects aged 18 to 41, and detained them at at Bang Khunthian district police station. Photo: Bangkok Post

As of early Tuesday, police had arrested 24 suspects aged 18 to 41, and detained them at at Bang Khunthian district police station. Photo: Bangkok Post

An examination room was damaged during a raid by several men that disrupted the GAT/PAT tests at Matthayom Wat Sing School in Bangkok’s Bang Khunthian district on Sunday. Photo: FB / redskullhelpcrime

An examination room was damaged during a raid by several men that disrupted the GAT/PAT tests at Matthayom Wat Sing School in Bangkok’s Bang Khunthian district on Sunday. Photo: FB / redskullhelpcrime

Police guard the school amid tight security as it pressed on with its university admission entrance exam Monday, after teachers and test takers were left rattled by the unexpected arrival of a group of angry and possibly intoxicated men on Sunday. Photo: Bangkok Post

Police guard the school amid tight security as it pressed on with its university admission entrance exam Monday, after teachers and test takers were left rattled by the unexpected arrival of a group of angry and possibly intoxicated men on Sunday. Photo: Bangkok Post

The men, some of whom were reportedly inebriated, were apparently angered by a request from teachers to turn off their loudspeakers so as not to disturb exam takers at Bangkok’s Mathayomwatsing School.

They were believed to have been participating in an ordination cere­mony at Wat Sing, a nearby temple, at the time.

“I want law enforcers involved in this to expedite the investigation to deal with this group of offenders seriously,” Gen Prayut said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Twelve people were injured including the director of the secondary school, teachers, other staff and students.

Some 24 suspects aged 18 to 41 are being detained for various charges including trespassing on and destruction of government property, physical assault and sexual harassment.

Arrest warrants were expected for another five or six suspects, said Pol Lt Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk, an assistant national police chief who is overseeing the investigation.

Mathayomwatsing, which is adjacent to a Buddhist temple on Ekachai Road in Bang Khunthian district, was organising a General Aptitude Test (GAT) and Professional and Academic Aptitude Test (PAT) when the scuffle broke out.

A total of 248 students were taking the tests at the time.

The examiners ended up giving them an additional 30 minutes to complete their exams after the intruders were cleared out.

However, as one student put it afterwards, “Who would still have been able to concentrate on their test after that?”

“If the test results come out worse than I expected, I won't be able to go to the university I want,” the student added, declining to give their name.

National Institute of Educational Testing Service chief Sirida Burachat said the agency planned to reschedule the exams for March 5 at the same school between 1pm and 4pm.

Futsal League 2019

The decision came after 12 students were unable to finish the test.

One man hit a student with a table and then punched him while another tried to sexually assault a female student, according to witnesses.

The 12 students will be allowed to re-sit the exam. Other students will be given a chance to re-sit or chance their luck with their original exam score. Officials have given them until this Thursday to decide.

“All of the exam takers will be given fair treatment,” Ms Sirida said.

Police said they were questioning all suspects.

Pol Gen Chaloemkiat Siworakhan, the deputy national police chief, said investigators were taking the alleged sexual offence very seriously.

“One man held me against a wall and kissed me,” said a female student, adding she could smell alcohol on his breath.

“He told me to be his wife. I just stood there trembling,” she added.

The 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act explicitly states that drinking is not allowed at temples or other religious venues, meaning the suspects could face more charges, said Songkran Parkchokdee from the Stop Drink Network.

 

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Abbot arrested for attempted murder
India’s Hindu-Muslim divide
Man accuses monk of Phuket knife attack
Myanmar searches for more Hindu corpses as mass grave unearthed
Suspected murderer continues to deny charge, say Phuket police
Police uncover gas arsenal at bomb factory as Barcelona mourns
Phuket police arrest suspect wanted for monk assistant’s murder
Car ploughs into police van in Paris Champs-Elysees ‘attack’
Vehicle rams worshippers near London mosque: Muslim leaders
Attackers named in London terror probe as PM under pressure
Islamic State jihadists claim London stabbing rampage
Manchester terror attack probe widens as US leaks grate
French policeman killed in Paris attack claimed by IS
State of emergency in Egypt after IS church bombings kill 44
Four killed in attack on symbol of British democracy

 

Phuket community
His Majesty sends flowers to Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang

Must be quite boring in Scandinavia if this is "Big news" over there.Are the governments o...(Read More)

Black water flows across Kamala Beach

.." It is along term plan'.. Yes, a plan that should have been executived 3-4 years ago! ...(Read More)

6 officials dead, 5 injured in Phuket-Bangkok transit

Truly horrific! How fast was it going?...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief to rein in tourists hooning on motorbikes

It's more of keeping a particular area accident free given the reports of incidents a preventati...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

The more 'studies' we can do on road safety projects without really touching/improving the s...(Read More)

6 officials dead, 5 injured in Phuket-Bangkok transit

Tragic. Condolences. Tyres don't just explode without warning. A cursory inspection would have p...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up fight against Chikungunya

In Rawai if a person catches catches one of the viruses spread by mosquitoes the local government on...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Last orders, please

Thailands' constitution mandates religious freedom for ALL and demands the separation of church ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Last orders, please

All that assumes that the elections go smoothly. Remember how we got into this mess in the first pla...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

Abolutely amazing. There are constant comments about the safety on the roads and when an public saf...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket

 