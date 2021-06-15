PM insists he will complete term

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday (June 14) ended speculation about an early general election in bizarre fashion.

politics

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 15 June 2021, 09:08AM

Photo: AFP

Gen Prayut asked the military-appointed senators to raise their hands if they did not trust him. None did.

The PM duly told the Senate he intended to complete his four-year term, which ends in 2023.

Gen Prayut had prompted speculation about a House dissolution when he instructed the cabinet last week to speed up implementation of critical projects because the government had only “one year” left to work.

Yesterday, however, he said he planned to stay on.

“I plan to complete my term, so it should put a stop to the talk [about a snap election]. When an election comes, choose well,” he said.

He said he continued to dedicate himself to addressing the people’s problems and still faced several lawsuits.

“I never think about myself,” he insisted.

“It is all about work, day in and day out... and the more they try to throw me out, the more I’ll fight,” Gen Prayut concluded.