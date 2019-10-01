THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM holds urgent haze meeting

PM holds urgent haze meeting

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday held an urgent video-conference with 16 provincial governors and related ministries after PM2.5 air pollution exceeded the so-called safe level in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.


By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 1 October 2019, 08:49AM

Thick haze shrouds parts of Bangkok where levels of ultra-fine PM2.5 dust soared beyond the acceptable limit on Monday. Photo: Patipat Janthong / Bangkok Post

Thick haze shrouds parts of Bangkok where levels of ultra-fine PM2.5 dust soared beyond the acceptable limit on Monday. Photo: Patipat Janthong / Bangkok Post

Also present were Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, and the head of the Pollution Control Department.

Gen Prayut said the conference dealt with preparations, cooperation and measures to combat the air pollution problem.

The urgent meeting was called after fine PM 2.5 dust haze returned to blanket the capital and its vicinity.

Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai, Public Health permanent secretary, yesterday urged people who worked outdoors to wear face masks and drink 6-8 glasses of water a day as PM2.5 levels rose above the so-called safe threshold of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³).

Water-spraying operations began yesterday in Laksi district and other parts of Bangkok in a bid to reduce PM2.5 levels around schools and major routes such as Chaeng Watthana Road and Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

Pralong Damrongthai, director-general of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), blamed the pollution on air stagnation air and lower rainfall during the seasonal transition.

Bangkok residents can expect a brief respite today as drizzle, forecast to douse the capital, should reduce PM2.5 levels.

Most PCD air-monitoring stations yesterday showed PM2.5 levels exceeding the 50 µg/m³ reference point deemed a health hazard for vulnerable groups. As of 5pm, the highest PM2.5 level was recorded on Kanchanaphisek Road in Bang Khunthian district, with 80µg/m³.

Central Bangkok also suffered worrying levels of air pollution on Monday. The PCD air-monitoring station next to Lumpini Park, a green oasis in the heart of the city, recorded a PM2.5 level of 67 µg/m³.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Other parts of Bangkok with high levels of PM2.5 haze were Bang Khen, Bang Kholaem, Bang Khunthian, Bang Phlat, Bang Rak, Bang Sue, Bangkok Noi, Bung Kum, Chatuchak, Din Daeng, Khlong San, Klong Toey, Laksi, Pathumwan, Phasi Charoen, Phaya Thai, Samphan Thawong, Sathon, Thon Buri, Wang Thong Lang and Yannawa, districts.

Unsafe levels were also detected in Nonthaburi's Bang Kruai and Pak Kret districts, Pathum Thani's Klong Luang district, Samut Prakan's Muang and Phra Pradaeng districts, Samut Sakhnon's Krathum Baen and Muang districts, and Nakhon Pathom's Muang district.

As of 5pm, Bangkok had the world's worst air quality among major cities, according to data from IQAir AirVisual, behind Vietnam's Hanoi and Chengdu in China.

At just 1/20 the diameter of a human hair, the microscopic PM2.5 dust penetrates deep into lungs, from where it enters blood vessels, leading to respiratory and cardiovascular disease. The dust is emitted by industrial activity, vehicle exhaust, and open burning.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Court upholds ‘karaoke killers’ term
Phuket tour guide arrested at airport with heroin in underwear
Deputy PM, Tourism Minister approve 90-day, visa-free stays for American, Japanese medical tourists
Scheduled power outage to hit south of Heroines Monument
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Smuggle drugs in food! Dismantling child sex ring! Horror crash spurs action? || September 30
Phuket scores 11 at the Thailand Tourism Awards
Main Phuket Town roads to close for Veg Fest procession for His Majesty
Youth leaders arrive in Phuket for US-Asean Summit
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in shopping district
Horror crash spurs action
Kamala main road to close for Vegetarian Festival
Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean
Singaporean tourist rescued from drowning on Coral Island day trip
Phuket Vegetarian Festival underway
Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

 

Phuket community
Horror crash spurs action

The NCPO 'tried' (LOL) to ban people riding in the back of pick-ups and the people complaine...(Read More)

Horror crash spurs action

Mr Nikorn should spend his official energy on sufficient public transportation. and bus riding for e...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

It is like it is. Accept it, look at yourself and not on others and if i is totaly unacceptable for ...(Read More)

Horror crash spurs action

Mr Nikorn not suggest 'the law is the law', but suggest to 'follow the illegal middle pa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

...Making important words as 'sustainable' empty talks. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

Pascale, you miss the point. It is not about the tourists who already here. ( pity them) Present to...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

Well, the deal behind the ASEAN curtains is clear. 'We don't complain and ignore that Sumatr...(Read More)

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

With so many other cases of encroachment that have been investigated and well publicized, yet nothin...(Read More)

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

Again a map would be useful. A picture paints a thousand words....(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Mr Wiesel, my comment is not about the wrong doing of children. Kids are kids, and don't always ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS