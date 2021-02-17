BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM denies gambling ties

PM denies gambling ties

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha denied an allegation made during a no-confidence debate that he had received benefits related to illegal gambling dens.

crimepolitics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 17 February 2021, 09:40AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha plays a video clip on his phone to counter a claim made against him by Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of Seri Ruam Thai Party. Photo: Chanat Katanyu.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha plays a video clip on his phone to counter a claim made against him by Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of Seri Ruam Thai Party. Photo: Chanat Katanyu.

The issue was raised by Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the opposition Seri Ruam Thai Party, at the start of the four-day debate yesterday (Feb 16).

Gen Prayut rebutted the claim, saying the information was taken from the media and solid evidence and witnesses were still required to back the claim.

“You have to find evidence and witnesses and take the case to court to prove the veracity of your allegation,” Gen Prayut told parliament.

In his censure debate opening address, Sompong Amornvivat, leader of the opposition, said the opposition would expose irregularities in the country’s administration by the government and “unmask” Gen Prayut, whose alleged monopoly of power has damaged the country.

“The people want a prime minister who cares more about them more than he does about retaining his power,” Mr Sompong said.

On the issue of illegal gambling dens, which are partly to blame for the second wave of COVID-19, Gen Prayut said he has never supported any kind of gambling.

He has instructed the Royal Thai Police to step up crackdowns on gambling dens, particularly during the pandemic. Police officers will be held responsible if they fail to take action against gambling dens in their jurisdictions, Gen Prayut said.

Several gambling dens were raided recently and up to 51 police officers holding the ranks of deputy commanders and commanders have been transferred, pending investigations, Gen Prayut said, before adding that if they are found guilty, they will receive severe punishment.

“I believe past and present governments try to do their best. But nowadays, gambling and related offences are becoming more complicated. I now wonder why only gamblers are arrested. So I laid down a policy for officials to arrest investors and those who are behind these gambling networks.

“I have no vested interests. Don’t accuse me of receiving benefits. Sue me and prove if that is true. If it’s not true, I’ll also fight back. Don’t defame me,” the prime minister said.

“To those who accused me of receiving benefits, I insist that I never received a single baht. I don’t want any involvement with dirty money. I will receive only my lawful benefits,’” the prime minister said.

He said he set up the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau to keep up with changing circumstances, and insisted that the government has taken tough action against gambling that takes place both online and offline.

Between 2018 and 2020, between 74,000 and 98,000 suspects were arrested for violating the Gambling Act and many more arrests are expected to be made if there is evidence implicating more suspects, Gen Prayut said, adding that it is important for police to obtain solid evidence before taking action against any suspects.

Currently, there are several cases involving gambling dens in Rayong, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, Trat, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district, a cockfighting ring in Sukhothai’s Thung Saliam district, as well as online gambling networks, Gen Prayut said.

The prime minister urged the public to give information on gambling dens directly to him so action will be taken against them.

Gen Prayut went on to say that he has set up a committee to investigate offences and illegal gambling networks that led to the spread of COVID-19. The committee reports directly to the prime minister.

Suspects linked to gambling dens in eastern provinces have already been arrested and gambling dens in other regions will also be investigated, he said.

Before concluding his address to parliament, Gen Prayut picked up his mobile phone and played a video clip which was mentioned by Pol Gen Sereepisuth during the no-confidence debate.

Gen Prayut then played another video clip of himself giving an interview on illegal gambling dens on Saturday.

Gen Prayut then asked: “Is this a distortion? It is one of several examples of distortions. Words were doctored to make them look bad. Everything will eventually be revealed,” Gen Prayut said.

Gen Prayut told parliament that he was glad to speak in parliament again.

“I am not afraid of anything. This is a good opportunity for both sides to work together for the benefit of the country and people. I am ready to explain,” Gen Prayut said.

The four-day no-confidence debate started yesterday, and a vote will be taken on Saturday, with Gen Prayut and nine other cabinet ministers in the opposition’s crosshairs.

This will be the second time the government is censured by the opposition in a no-confidence debate after having stayed in office for almost two years.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid villa quarantine to debut this weekend! || February 17
Cambodia sets up China-style internet firewall
Phuket to host first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists to Thailand
Green sea turtle rescued from local fishing net
Phuket police blitz lands 175 arrests in five days
Turning to porn to survive
Phuket artists record ‘Another Day In Paradise’ for COVID relief efforts
Phuket environment officers dismiss light haze, ‘air quality still good’
Thai meth barons look closer to home as pandemic curbs exports
Tourism veering from bad to worse
Suphan Buri warns Phuket after COVID-positive expat visits on holiday
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket ’Shopping Mall’ app scammer caught while trying to flee Thailand! || February 16
Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down anti-coup rallies
Knight Frank releases report on ‘State of Phuket Luxury and Upscale Hotel Market 2020, Outlook 2021’
Free rabies vaccination campaign launching in Chalong

 

Phuket community
Phuket medical team returns from Samut Sakhon

It gets even 'funnier', in some areas in Germany they stop the vaccination process as too mu...(Read More)

Phuket to host first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists to Thailand

70 'rich' people, WOW.. They not even got the flight fully occupied, what and achievement. L...(Read More)

Turning to porn to survive

A little blanket lifting of a part of the Thai underground sex/prostitution economy/culture of which...(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

graciously ivor cummins has taken the official 12 month infection and death stats for sweden and put...(Read More)

Phuket medical team returns from Samut Sakhon

this is propaganda to promote covid fear. scare the sheeple and they will queue up for the vaccine. ...(Read More)

Tourism veering from bad to worse

In Thailand goes a lot along the line of..'We think'.. That is of course just a nonsense re...(Read More)

Phuket artists record ‘Another Day In Paradise’ for COVID relief efforts

simple solution for the poverty. ignore the WHO and CDC and open all borders and remove all covid re...(Read More)

Green sea turtle rescued from local fishing net

The fishermen should be compensated for the net and for doing the right thing. Thank you Mr Pong....(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket ’Shopping Mall’ app scammer caught while trying to flee Thailand! || February 16

Excellent work catching this scum bag. Nice to see Thai police catching these scams....(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

It's great to support businesses, but Thailand's infamous underground economy which has flou...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
Benihana Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential

 