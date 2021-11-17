BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PM defends delay lifting nightlife ban

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has defended the decision to postpone the reopening of pubs and entertainment venues from Dec 1 to Jan 15, a move that has disappointed many in the hospitality and entertainment industries as they fret about keeping their businesses alive.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 17 November 2021, 10:21AM

A security guard walks past a shuttered bar in Thong Lor area of Bangkok in April. Photo: Bangkok Post

Prayut said public health safety measures would not be ready in time for them to safely reopen on Dec 1, reports the Bangkok Post.

“We have to listen to what the Public Health Ministry has to say about the matter as well,” said the prime minister, who also heads the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) which issued the delay notice.

The premier has warned entertainment businesses not to reopen before they are given permission to do so or they will face swift legal action. Many pubs and bars have already defied the rules and suffered the consequences.

Gen Prayut also ordered organisers nationwide to exercise the utmost precautions and launch health surveillance measures during festivities at Loy Krathong venues on Friday.

HeadStart International School Phuket

He said there has been a steady improvement in tourism after the Nov 1 reopening, with hotel bookings on the rise. He said he has instructed agencies to reduce the time needed to perform immigration and health checks for international arrivals.

Meanwhile, businesses in Nakhon Ratchasima, one of the most bustling cities in the Northeast, have expressed anger at the delayed return of the city’s nightlife. Phakin Petpol, manager of Tawan Daeng, an entertainment complex in Muang district, said the company called more than 150 employees back to work after the complex learned that pubs and bars would open their doors again on Dec 1.

“To be told they now have to be on standby for another month or so, it’s not a pleasant feeling,” the manager said.

