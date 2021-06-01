The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM defends defence spending

PM defends defence spending

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha defended the Defence Ministry’s share of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year during the first reading of the bill in parliament yesterday (May 31), after opposition MPs slammed the figure as unusually high when compared to allocations for health care.

CoronavirusCOVID-19economicsmilitaryVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 1 June 2021, 08:44AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presents the B3.1-trillion budget for the 2022 fiscal year to the Lower House yesterday (May 31). Photo: Parliament.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presents the B3.1-trillion budget for the 2022 fiscal year to the Lower House yesterday (May 31). Photo: Parliament.

Before the reading began, Gen Prayut said the B3.1-trillion budget agreed last year will be crucial to the implementation of various measures and policies to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told parliament that Thailand’s economy is expected to grow by 2.5-3.5% this year, as the global economy begins to recover.

That said, Gen Prayut said this year’s growth could still be affected by a resurgence of the virus both in Thailand and abroad, which will dent the recovery of the tourism sector, along with drought and volatilities in the global financial system.

“There are limitations and risks that could affect Thailand’s economic recovery in 2021,” Gen Prayut told the House of Representatives, which continues the first reading tomorrow.

“There are still uncertainties over the COVID-19 situation both at home and overseas, and [the pandemic] may be more severe and longer than expected,” he said.

The budget proposes spending of around B3.1trn next year, down about 5.7% from this year.

The difference is due to lower revenues from tax collection, projected to be B2.4trn, or down by 10.26% from the previous year, according to the premier. Next year, the Thai economy will expand by 4-5%, he said.

On the national COVID-19 vaccine rollout, he said the government will proceed according to its plan.

“Every vaccine must be imported with the government-to-government method. We have a committee working on this,” he said.

PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

“As for the budget of the Defence Ministry, if you look at it carefully, you will see that most of the budget will be spent on salaries, funding core missions and developing the armed forces,” he said.

He insisted the defence budget isn’t too high, arguing that it had been cut by B10 billion each year in the past two years.

“So it is not correct to say that the Defence Ministry’s budget is higher than that of the Public Health Ministry,” he said.

He said besides the Public Health Ministry’s budget, there is also the budget of three health funds worth B141.74bn. As a result, the total health care budget is B295.7bn, just B5.9bn lower than this fiscal year.

Pheu Thai secretary-general and MP for Nakhon Ratchasima, Prasert Chanthararuangthong, said the budget doesn’t reflect the nature and urgency of the country’s problems.

Sompong Amornvivat, Pheu Thai leader and MP for Chiang Mai, said he could not allow the budget bill to be passed by parliament due to the government’s slow and untimely response to the pandemic.

“People are suffering from COVID-19... but I don’t see any clear plans or strategies on how to handle that,” he said.

Move Forward list MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn said the government had set aside B45bn from its B1trn loan for public health, but only B7.1bn of the budget had been disbursed since the start of the pandemic in Thailand.

On the government’s spending on COVID-19, Mr Wiroj said the cheapest solution to the pandemic is vaccination but the government was slow to inoculate people, allowing the disease to spread quickly.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 01 June 2021 - 09:13:02 

Most of the defense budget spent on salaries? Then cut the staff, get rid of the overpaid and overweight 1760 generals. Obvious, but not for Thailand. Prayuth is looking after his own people at the expense of the population. What is the army supposed to defend against?

Kurt | 01 June 2021 - 09:08:50 

While Thailand's people is suffering Covid-19 the budget of the health Ministry should be higher than that of Defence. Sure, I believe that much of budget is on salaries, commissons(!), and 'developing'. What developing? Start to get rid of the dead wood General bulk group. About 1800 Generals! Bring it down to what is operational needed rather than keep the 'friends' happy and...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town Mayor confirmed to take office
Man found dead in the water south of Patong
Malaysia imposes lockdown as Southeast Asia battles virus surge
Patong entertainment venue operators plea to reopen
Direct flights to Phuket to start July 1
WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names
Government frets over local jabs rush, PM says no vaccine shortage
Phuket daily COVID infections hold at single digits
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket COVID rules relaxed but house gathering still prohibited || May 31
China allows couples to have three children: state media
Rich PAOs scramble to buy vaccines amid slow rollout by government
Mains water supply outage to affect all Pa Khlok
Women warned of birth control pill vaccine risk
Government accused of concealing vaccine data
Ukrainian ambassador dies on Koh Lipe, cause unclear

 

Phuket community
Direct flights to Phuket to start July 1

Are there going to be more places to get the PCR test done? If not then Bangkok-Phuket will retain t...(Read More)

Direct flights to Phuket to start July 1

The quoted price for the Zurich flight is for a return ticket right? It's already possible to fl...(Read More)

Government accused of concealing vaccine data

Getting 12 doses from a 10 dose vial and delaying a second dose by 600% past the manufacturer's ...(Read More)

Expat Life: One Phuket, a worthy cause

Is Mr Hogg aware that retirees are on O visas and need B visas in order to comply with labor laws w...(Read More)

Expat Life: One Phuket, a worthy cause

And then there's the whiner whining about whiners -which does not have a g in it, dammit. Are ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls for unity, July 1 a ‘mission for all’

The worker camp on Soi 7 is business as usual, happy hour unmasked at the local canteen. Volleyball...(Read More)

Government frets over local jabs rush, PM says no vaccine shortage

The variant first detected in India? You mean the India variant? Why patronize the Indian governmen...(Read More)

Government frets over local jabs rush, PM says no vaccine shortage

No vaccine shortest? There was for sure in thai prisons. And why make interval vaccination 16 weeks?...(Read More)

PM defends defence spending

Most of the defense budget spent on salaries? Then cut the staff, get rid of the overpaid and overwe...(Read More)

PM defends defence spending

While Thailand's people is suffering Covid-19 the budget of the health Ministry should be higher...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 