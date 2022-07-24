Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM, cabinet survive vote of confidence after censure debate

PM, cabinet survive vote of confidence after censure debate

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and 10 other cabinet ministers, targeted by the opposition during a three-day debate, yesterday (July 23) won a vote of confidence held at the end of proceedings.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 24 July 2022, 09:56AM

In motion: Cabinet ministers gather around Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for talks after he and 10 cabinet ministers survived a censure motion, the fourth faced by the administration which completes its four-year term next year. Photo: Bangkok Post

In motion: Cabinet ministers gather around Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for talks after he and 10 cabinet ministers survived a censure motion, the fourth faced by the administration which completes its four-year term next year. Photo: Bangkok Post

Gen Prayut secured 256 votes of confidence against 206 votes of no confidence with nine abstentions, while Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon received the highest number of votes with 268 and Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit the lowest, earning 241 votes of support, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Yes, it’s a relief,” replied Prayut when asked by the press after the vote results were released yesterday morning.

However, when asked to confirm his previous remark ruling out the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle after the no-confidence debate, the PM declined to comment and simply walked away.

And even though all 11 cabinet ministers survived the no-confidence vote, the results show signs of rifts in the coalition, according to some observers.

Of the highest number of 212 votes of no-confidence received by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, for instance, six were later found to have come from MPs of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party itself.

These six MPs voting against Gen Anupong belong to a clique in the party called Pak Nam Group.

Democrat Party spokesman Rames Ratanachaweng, meanwhile, said the party was disappointed and wondered out loud why three abstentions in the no-confidence vote on Mr Jurin, the party leader, happened to come from members of the Chartthaipattana Party, a key coalition partner.

Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa, also head of Chartthaipattna’s strategy and policy committee, said he had approached all three MPs, who replied they held opinions on certain issues differing from party leader Mr Jurin. That was why they chose not to cast votes of confidence to support him.

Every Chartthaipattana MP has the freedom to express themselves as they see fit in a vote of this nature, said Mr Varawut.

Democrat secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on and Chinnaworn Boonyakiat, a Democrat MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, meanwhile, downplayed yesterday’s results which saw Mr Jurin come last, noting that all 11 cabinet ministers had passed the vote.

The House’s vote results, however, were in stark contrast with results of a parallel vote arranged by a group of academics from four universities and civic organisations founded in remembrance of the 1992 Black May uprising.

Of 524,806 members of the public who voted in the online poll, 97% cast a vote of no-confidence for Prayut.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

18,000 meth pills, ice and firearm seized in drug arrests
WHO triggers highest alert on monkeypox
Belgian rafter still missing in Chiang Mai
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket Opinion: Chasing the excuse
UN court rejects Myanmar challenge in Rohingya genocide case
Nigerian monkeypox patient arrested in Cambodia
Big cleanup before BIE Expo inspection visit
Phuket police dodge reports monkeypox patient found in Sa Kaeo
Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress
Prayut defends weapons deals
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket monkeypox case, Cannabis could generate 43 billion baht by 2025 || July 22
Phuket monkeypox man on the run
BA 2.75 in Phuket no cause for alarm, assures island health chief

 

Phuket community
Prayut defends weapons deals

F-35s and subs are for the coup generals like all the medals on their uniforn for hero acts they nev...(Read More)

Prayut defends weapons deals

Lord Buddha bewares us of a Phuket overflying Thai F-35. They can not even keep a Black Hawk in the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing the excuse

He deserves at least a modicum of sympathy ? 555 I think the PN and whoever wrote that article i...(Read More)

Big cleanup before BIE Expo inspection visit

Well, if you never regular clean up properly than you need a big clean up. But for reason of visiti...(Read More)

Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress

Absolute scum like all members of the GOP. Grand Old Party my ar*e. Greedy Obnoxious Pricks is much ...(Read More)

Prayut defends weapons deals

Toys for the big boys to play with. Waste of time and money. Who is going to threaten or invade Thai...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing the excuse

Yes I agree. The 90 day reporting is the single most unnecessary waste of time a long staying expat ...(Read More)

Nigerian monkeypox patient arrested in Cambodia

How did he cross the border in to Cambodia if his Thai visa was long expired? Thai immigration up to...(Read More)

Big cleanup before BIE Expo inspection visit

Amazing Thailand. It's near impossible to get locals to clean up their own rubbish and keep the ...(Read More)

Nigerian monkeypox patient arrested in Cambodia

Oh, be quiet Kurt. Spouting your usual rubbish conjecture. Try using Google to see how Monkeypox sp...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 