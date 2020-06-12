PM agrees to lift night curfew

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has agreed to lift the night curfew and allow most businesses to resume, except entertainment venues and wet massage parlours, according to Gen Somsak Roongsita, the secretary-general of the National Security Council.

COVID-19healthcrimeeconomicstourism

By Bangkok Post

Friday 12 June 2020, 02:01PM

Even before the end of May Phuket was among the leading provinces in the country for people arrested breaking the nightly curfew. Above is today’s report for the number of curfew breakers arrested on the island. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

The decision followed a meeting of the committee under the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), reports the Bangkok Post.

The prime minister chaired the meeting at Government House yesterday. The CCSA will today decide on the relaxations proposed by the business lockdown-easing committee led by Gen Somsak.

Also present at the meeting yesterday were Dr Sukum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary for health, Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Disease Control Department and Chatchai Phromlert, permanent secretary for the interior.

Gen Somsak said the prime minister agreed with his committee’s proposals saying they had been thoroughly considered.

He confirmed 95% of business and activities would resume operation.

He quoted the prime minister as saying people had been cooperating well with disease-control measures in the previous stages of relaxation of business and activity restrictions, so that justified the almost complete end to business/activity lockdowns.

"Following the CCSA’s resolution, the regulations will be announced, effective on June 15. On the lifting of the curfew, please wait to hear the good news from the CCSA. May I emphasise this is not a 15-day curfew-lift trial period but consideration of whether or not it will be lifted," he said referring to previous reports of a trial period.

Sports competitions will be allowed but audiences can watch only via broadcasts. Alcoholic drinks will be allowed in restaurants, but not at pubs and bars, he said.

A source who asked not to be named said Gen Prayut agreed to lift the 11pm-3am curfew so people could return to their normal lives. Almost all businesses would be allowed to resume except pubs, bars, karaoke outlets and bath-sauna-massage parlours.

“The prime minister wants to ease the pressure on people and boost the effectiveness of other disease-control measures instead,” the source said.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said a “master law” will authorise announced measures. Among the measures, considered as necessary according to the situation, the curfew and the ban on gatherings might be lifted while the decree remains, he said.

Yesterday morning, there were no new cases of COVID-19 in the country, and no deaths, in the previous 24 hours, the CCSA reported.

Total local cases remained at 3,125, of whom 2,987 (96%) had recovered, including six patients discharged in the previous 24 hours. Eighty patients were still in hospital. The death toll was unchanged at 58.

Panprapa Yongtrakul, CCSA assistant spokeswoman said despite the good news people should continue to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practise social distancing.

Panprapa Yongtrakul, CCSA assistant spokeswoman said despite the good news people should continue to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practise social distancing.

Phuket in national top 10 for curfew breakers

Even before the end of May, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri confirmed to The Phuket News that the total number of people arrested in Phuket for breaking the nightly curfew had resulted in the island being ranked within the top 10 offending locations nationally.

Phuket Provincial Police reported today (June 12) that so far a total of 1,986 people had been arrested for breaking the nightly curfew “without essential reason”.

Only 109 of those were arrested at checkpoints. The remaining 1,877 arrests were made by patrols.

The arrests so far were counted as 1,926 cases, of which 1,565 have been already processed, with 361 cases still waiting to be prosecuted, the Phuket Provincial Police also noted.

According to the report, the number of arrests for breaking the curfew without essential reason reported by each police station on the island so far is as follows: