PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has reconfirmed that Thailand will not take sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, ahead of a top-level US-Asean meeting that he will be attending in Washington DC next week.

RussianUkrainepoliticsMyanmar
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 7 May 2022, 09:46AM

Photo: Government House

Photo: Government House

During a media briefing at Government House yesterday (May 6), Gen Prayut talked about his upcoming trip to America for the US-Asean Special Summit from May 12-13.

He said his attendance is required as per other Asean meetings such as the recent Japan-Asean summit and the China-Asean summit, reports the Bangkok Post.

Given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there might be some opinions about it during the meeting, Prayut said. He added there is a broad range of issues that Asean leaders will want to discuss with US President Joe Biden and his administration.

Thailand supports Asean’s stance over the conflict which promotes the need for peaceful dialogue among the parties concerned, he said.

“I am going as a member country of Asean to discuss the economy, trade, investment and situations in the region. I will put my best effort into it,” said Prayut.

“Do not listen to those who cluelessly voice their opinions. They might have done it out of good intentions but I believe the person whom you should listen to is your prime minister.”

He added that his seven-year experience as PM guaranteed his insight into international affairs and Thailand’s appropriate stance.

Usana Berananda, director-general of the Department of Asean Affairs, said there would be a discussion on Russia-Ukraine at the summit as well as on tensions in the South China Sea and the crisis in Myanmar.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon will be in charge of national affairs while Gen Prayut is away from May 11-15.

