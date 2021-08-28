The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM admits we may have to learn to live with COVID

PM admits we may have to learn to live with COVID

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has set a new target to prepare the country for a future with COVID-19, according to sources at Government House.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccinetourism
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 28 August 2021, 09:08AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

Chairing a meeting of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) yesterday (Aug 27), Gen Prayut proposed a shift in the country’s COVID-19 management strategy so people can “learn to live safely with COVID-19”, in recognition of the ever-changing nature of the virus which may never be fully eliminated from society, the sources said.

In light of this, the CCSA is targeting to strike a balance between COVID-19 control measures and allowing people to go about their normal lives and economic activities, according to the sources.

The prime example of this approach is the Phuket Sandbox scheme which started on July 1, followed by the Samui Plus model on July 15.

They form the backbone of plans to restart the battered tourism industry and reopen the country under DMHTT guidelines, referring to social distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing, temperature-checking and using the Thai Chana app.

Gen Prayut also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting research and development of domestic vaccines under the government’s public health development strategy so that Thailand can be self-sufficient in terms of vaccine production, the sources said.

The development of a local mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, known as ChulaCOV-19, by a research team at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, meanwhile, holds some hope for Thailand.

The team recently announced the vaccine’s success in its first phase of human trials and expects to seek registration for emergency use in April next year, the sources said, quoting Gen Prayut as saying that the government will expedite disbursement of funding to support such projects.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 28 August 2021 - 09:27:38 

Duh!! Thank you General Obvious for telling us what we all knew already. Perhaps if you had started with decent vaccines Thailand might have stood a better chance.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thammasat University authorised to import vaccines
Restrictions to be eased in dark red zones
Registration opens for expats in Phuket to receive Pfizer
Fears mount cops will shield ‘Joe Ferrari’
Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fugitive top cop surrenders, Thailand added to UK’s travel ’red list’ |:| August 27
Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe
‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists
Police reforms are ‘years behind schedule’
Officials target flood disaster response under COVID-19 conditions
‘Total panic’ as deadly blasts rock Kabul airport
UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’
Phuket marks 169 new daily infections
Fugitive ‘Jo Ferrari’ turns himself in
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid record high, Embezzlement of B33mn gets accountant in hot water |:| August 26

 

Phuket community
Officials target flood disaster response under COVID-19 conditions

@ Kurt A weather forecast did not prevent the flooding in Germany and the many casualties over th...(Read More)

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

Kurt,if you don't want to help, don't help. But please let other less selfish people do what...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

Kurt, closing your eyes all the time when it comes to the covid-situation worldwide actually does no...(Read More)

Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death

The more you test the more you find simple really - so what get Vax and protect yourself from seriou...(Read More)

PM admits we may have to learn to live with COVID

Duh!! Thank you General Obvious for telling us what we all knew already. Perhaps if you had started ...(Read More)

Police reforms are ‘years behind schedule’

[Mr Kamnoon said the death of the drug suspect in custody has eroded public confidence in both the p...(Read More)

Fugitive ‘Jo Ferrari’ turns himself in

I wonder if there is such a thing in this country as an honest cop or military officer? Let's fa...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists

Great. Just what Phuket doesn't need. An influx of badly vaccinated tourists to help add to the ...(Read More)

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

shame on you Kurt...(Read More)

Officials target flood disaster response under COVID-19 conditions

Has Phuket until now no flood disaster plans to handle prior flood situations? With todays satellite...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
SAii Laguna Phuket
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 