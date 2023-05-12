British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PLTO riding clinic to provide training, licenses to Phuket students

PLTO riding clinic to provide training, licenses to Phuket students

PHUKET: Up to 350 students from five schools and colleges in Phuket will be able to obtain their first motorcycle driving licenses through a series of official riding clinics in May and June, the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has announced.

transportSafety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 May 2023, 09:45AM

Motorcyclist in protective gear learns basic riding techniques at a riding school in Bangkok. The PLTO did not say if its clinics are organised in partnership with any local riding schools. Photo: Yamaha Riding Academy

Motorcyclist in protective gear learns basic riding techniques at a riding school in Bangkok. The PLTO did not say if its clinics are organised in partnership with any local riding schools. Photo: Yamaha Riding Academy

PLTO’s announcement of the five riding clinics in May and June. Image: PLTO

PLTO’s announcement of the five riding clinics in May and June. Image: PLTO

« »

The funding to organise the clinics has been provided by the Department of Land Transport’s Traffic Safety Foundation, which in turn is financed through the annual ’lucky’ license place auctions, explained the PLTO Chief Adcha Buachan.

The safe riding education offered by the clinics will be available to male and female students of 15 years old, which is the legal age to obtain a driving license for a personal motorcycle in Thailand.

The courses will include both theoretical and practical training sessions under the guidance of experienced instructors. The training will conclude with written exams (E-Exam) and practical driving exams conducted according to the PLTO standards for motorcycle licenses.

C and C Marine

Those who pass the exams will receive their licenses and become eligible drivers of motorcycles for personal use. With their new licenses, students will be able to enjoy riding any motorcycles they wish as Thai law does not have any restrictions on the power of motorcycles for beginners.

The PLTO has already coordinated with five Phuket schools and colleges and allocated quotas for students who are interested in joining the clinics. The schedule of the clinics is as follows:

  • Class 1. Phuket Polytechnic College, 50 students, May 20;
  • Class 2. Werasatree Anusorn School, 50 students, May 27;
  • Class 3. Phuket Technical College, 100 students, June 10;
  • Class 4. Phuket Vocational College, 100 students, June 17;
  • Class 5. Phuket Ratchabhat University, 50 students, June 24.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 13 May 2023 - 18:55:45 

I also heard that the worst riders and biggest jerks will be offered apprenticeships to the Phuket Moto-taxi cartels...and will offer advanced training in how to best hide your weapon of choice, how to tell if you've had too much yaba, and who to summon at the PLTO when a tourist takes a video of you breaking the law.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Search for missing Russian man continues
Phuket van driver charged for drunk driving causing death
Phuket water reserves holding ‘safe’
Registrations for tourism businesses grow
Concerns rise over 300k ’unreadable’ ballots
Phuket ready for national election
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reaction to Phuket police’ call for public to report ‘people of color’, Russian man missing || May 12
Low season arrivals to Phuket forecast at 50% of pre-pandemic levels
Arson attacks strike 23 locations in Thailand’s far South
Search launched for Russian man washed into sea at Promthep Cape
Tour guides fight back with proposal to party candidates
Brit arrested for punching Patong tuk-tuk driver in the face
National police chief opens ‘Punrak Cafe’ in Phuket
‘Zero chance of a coup’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vicious beating in Patong brings charges, Motorbike taxi driver fined for threats || May 11

 

Phuket community
National police chief opens ‘Punrak Cafe’ in Phuket

@JohnC- only one person ranting on here- John Denver time....(Read More)

Phuket van driver charged for drunk driving causing death

About time someone stopped these van drivers from terrorising other road users- they have got a lot ...(Read More)

PLTO riding clinic to provide training, licenses to Phuket students

I also heard that the worst riders and biggest jerks will be offered apprenticeships to the Phuket M...(Read More)

Couple get 12,640 years each for investment fraud

Intelligent people gain knowledge from reading and researching widely....(Read More)

Low season arrivals to Phuket forecast at 50% of pre-pandemic levels

it's because nobody wants to make holiday in new moscow. open your eyes. next high season will b...(Read More)

Phuket ready for national election

Very sensible to hold an election on Sunday, when poorer folks might have a day off. US Constituti...(Read More)

Search launched for Russian man washed into sea at Promthep Cape

Not the first time, and will be not the last time such happens there. In past a warning sign was dow...(Read More)

‘Zero chance of a coup’

Yet another comment blocked Mr Ed? It was far less provocative than mr C and his chum venting below....(Read More)

Concerns rise over 300k ’unreadable’ ballots

One can guess which parties these ballots will belong to. By hook or by crook the dinosaurs are goin...(Read More)

Tour guides fight back with proposal to party candidates

Professional thai tour guides should 'fight back' with being more competitive, more foreign ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Brightview Center
SALA
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket

 