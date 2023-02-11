PLTO hold talks with non-Phuket-based ‘green plate’ taxi operators

PHUKET: Officials from the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) have confirmed that talks have taken place with a group representing legally registered taxi drivers and tour operators from Bangkok and other provinces that have been banned from working on the island.

transport

By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 February 2023, 11:00AM

PLTO chief Adcha Buachan and Pol. Col. Jirasak Siemsak, Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, met with representatives from the group on Thursday (Feb 9) to discuss solutions to the existing problem that has seen green plate taxi operators from outside Phuket face challenges, including arrest and being banned.

Mr Adcha revealed that the talks, held at PLTO offices, focused on how green plate cars registered outside Phuket may be able to operate here legally, adding that the aim was to find a satisfactory outcome for all involved.

He confirmed that the number of vehicles registered outside of Phuket but operating here was not especially high but that the PLTO would evaluate ways to allow them to operate here without contravening existing laws.

Mr Adcha also stated that any additional specific documents and evidence supporting the group’s claims would need to be submitted to the PLTO to assist the overall evaluation process within one month from Thursday’s meeting, adding that the sooner these materials could be provided the better.

The respresentatives complained that police had specifically set up check points at various places across the island and that arrests had been made although they were unclear as to why they were being targeted as the law was unclear. They further added that PLTO officers have been unable to clearly identify which law the taxi drivers had broken.

This resulted in the group handing a formal request to Seri Ruam Thai Party representative Anantarak Phethin at Saphan Hin on Wednesday calling on party leader Pol Gen (Rtd) Sereepisuth Temeeyaves to help resolve the issue.

Mr Sereepisuth, a former Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, is also currently Chairman of the House Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Committee.