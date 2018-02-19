The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

PLTO approves Phuket Smart Bus for operation, service to begin Feb 28

PHUKET: An official press release sent to The Phuket News today (Feb 19) by Phuket City Development (PKCD) confirms that the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has approved their Smart Bus initiative and that the service is set to commence on Feb 28.

transport, technology,

Shela Riva

Monday 19 February 2018, 05:38PM

From right: PKCD chairman Karn Prachumpan, Chief of the PLTO Banyat Kantha, Head of Vehicle Inspection of the PLTO Decha Patawanich and PKCD staff. Photo: PKCD
From right: PKCD chairman Karn Prachumpan, Chief of the PLTO Banyat Kantha, Head of Vehicle Inspection of the PLTO Decha Patawanich and PKCD staff. Photo: PKCD

PKCD chairman Karn Prachumpan recently welcomed officials from the PLTO for an inspection of the Phuket Smart Bus at the PKCD office at Central Festival East.

Chief of the PLTO Banyat Kantha and Head of Vehicle Inspection of the PLTO Decha Patawanich visited the PKCD office to conduct a system check of the Phuket Smart bus and they confirmed that it was fit for carrying passengers.

The smart vehicle passed all of the PLTO’s requirements and is set to be launched on Wednesday, Feb 28.

There are currently four vehicles on the island, with the other six set to arrive in Phuket before the launch, confirmed PKCD’s public relations today.

Bollywood

Executive Director of Phuket City Development Co Ltd (PKCD) Watchara Jaru-ariyanon told The Phuket News on Feb 3, “The bus route will start from the airport and go to Cherng Talay, Surin, Kamala, Patong, Karon, Kata, Rawai and then back along the same route.

“We are launching the service of nine smart buses on Feb 28. This is the date that we are working towards,” he said.

“Although nine buses are to be operational, one is kept aside in case replacement is needed. So we have 10 buses,” he added. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Discover Thainess | 19 February 2018 - 18:58:12

Wonderful news - good luck to this business - I am so excited to be able to use it.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 19 February 2018 - 18:37:36

Great, approved! let's start. Wish them success

Let just hope that Governor and relevant Officials, including RTP, are also ready/ prepared to safe guide this new and needed bus operation!

A failure will reflect on Governor's further career, and in international press Phuket's reputation will become more damaged than it already is by taxi, Van, and tuk tuk business practise

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket officials confirm new medical certificates required for driving licences

Difficult to comprehend just how Phuket wants well heeled tourists going by the masses of cheap Charlie budget Chinese & Russians flooding the isl...(Read More)

PLTO approves Phuket Smart Bus for operation, service to begin Feb 28

Wonderful news - good luck to this business - I am so excited to be able to use it. ...(Read More)

Anuphas Vividhkarn’s withdrawal leaves Phuket without Honda dealers

A great example of why monopolies don’t work and why competition is essential. I wonder what will happen to Ford and Mazda showrooms also owned by A...(Read More)

PLTO approves Phuket Smart Bus for operation, service to begin Feb 28

Great, approved! let's start. Wish them success Let just hope that Governor and relevant Officials, including RTP, are also ready/ prepared to ...(Read More)

Anuphas Vividhkarn’s withdrawal leaves Phuket without Honda dealers

The Anuphas dynasty is one of the richest families in Thailand. They own a lot on Phuket, including other car brand dealerships. Which car brand wit...(Read More)

Phuket Int’l Airport responds to air-con complaint

In many not yet Smart countries are foreigners working as Manager at International airports Foreigners, who earned reputation in airport managing Fr...(Read More)

Phuket campaign targets Patong hotels for illegal wastewater discharge

Three staff only to locate/chart the polluting spots, no ACTION?? Proves that last week Permanent Secretary visit, and meeting with Phuket Governor a...(Read More)

Phuket campaign targets Patong hotels for illegal wastewater discharge

Glad this is happening, but ..... assume not working weekends gives 15 working days, so three people equals 45 working days, and only 30 hotels? Less ...(Read More)

Nai Thon residents call for action over untreated wastewater

This is certainly nothing new here, but it is now becoming a popular complaint. I was actually there yesterday, and the north end of the beach looked ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.