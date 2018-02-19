PHUKET: An official press release sent to The Phuket News today (Feb 19) by Phuket City Development (PKCD) confirms that the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has approved their Smart Bus initiative and that the service is set to commence on Feb 28.

From right: PKCD chairman Karn Prachumpan, Chief of the PLTO Banyat Kantha, Head of Vehicle Inspection of the PLTO Decha Patawanich and PKCD staff. Photo: PKCD

PKCD chairman Karn Prachumpan recently welcomed officials from the PLTO for an inspection of the Phuket Smart Bus at the PKCD office at Central Festival East.

Chief of the PLTO Banyat Kantha and Head of Vehicle Inspection of the PLTO Decha Patawanich visited the PKCD office to conduct a system check of the Phuket Smart bus and they confirmed that it was fit for carrying passengers.

The smart vehicle passed all of the PLTO’s requirements and is set to be launched on Wednesday, Feb 28.

There are currently four vehicles on the island, with the other six set to arrive in Phuket before the launch, confirmed PKCD’s public relations today.

Executive Director of Phuket City Development Co Ltd (PKCD) Watchara Jaru-ariyanon told The Phuket News on Feb 3, “The bus route will start from the airport and go to Cherng Talay, Surin, Kamala, Patong, Karon, Kata, Rawai and then back along the same route.

“We are launching the service of nine smart buses on Feb 28. This is the date that we are working towards,” he said.

"Although nine buses are to be operational, one is kept aside in case replacement is needed. So we have 10 buses," he added.