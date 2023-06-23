333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pledge to increase medical staff to combat shortfall

Pledge to increase medical staff to combat shortfall

BANGKOK: An agreement has been reached to open more positions for doctors and nurses to address the shortage of medical staff in the state sector, it was annouced yesterday (June 22).

health
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 23 June 2023, 10:00AM

Patients queue for treatment at Khon Kaen Public Hospital in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen on June 6. Photo: Bangkok Post

Patients queue for treatment at Khon Kaen Public Hospital in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen on June 6. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Service Commission (CSC) agreed on various measures to address the ongoing issue of personnel shortage while reducing the number of doctors and nurses leaving the state sector to join private hospitals, the National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT) reports.

According to Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Public Health, the plan is to create 35,000 additional positions for doctors and 140,000 new positions for nurses within the next three years.

Medical schools will meanwhile increase the number of admissions for medical students each year, allowing for more graduates in the future, said Dr Taweesin.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The ministry and the CSC also agreed that some regulations will be reviewed for specialists as part of efforts to prevent them from leaving the state sector.

Resignations at state hospitals, especially among interns, have risen in recent years, increasingly affecting the effectiveness and efficiency of public hospitals that provide public health services.

Due to personnel shortages, doctors have had to work longer hours in order to accommodate an increasing number of patients, resulting in overwork for the remaining medical staff at public hospitals.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 23 June 2023 - 10:12:30 

2 Articles: 1 expressing 'go ahead' with international medical hub. 2 Shortfall staff in Public hospitals.  This shortfall is going to 'bite' more and more in future. Training more doctors/nurses will not make the problem go away. Problem is the enormous gap in salaries between Private and Public hospitals. That needs attention! It is all about money! Dare to start to admit that.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal school explosion, Phuket to move ahead with International Medical Hub || June 23
Hong Kong Airlines commences flights to Phuket
New boutique hotel regulation comes into effect
Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket
TAT promotes ‘faith-based tourism’
Phuket marine safety ramped up
All five on Titanic sub dead after ‘catastrophic’ implosion
Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anti-dengue blitz, Airport limo co-op punished, Phuket loses bid for Expo 2028 || June 22
Human security takes lead focus in Phuket human trafficking training
Phra Metta flood-prevention works underway
Thank you for the support
US approves lab-grown chicken for sale
‘Wild Boars’ governor Narongsak dies of cancer
Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

 

Phuket community
Phuket marine safety ramped up

Love the staged photo of the "important official" pointing out the lone guy with no vest, ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss

Of course, didn't win Expo, so lets go with an even bigger boondoggle that will line pockets and...(Read More)

Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket

Good catch! Good thing there was international attention on this, otherwise this criminal would have...(Read More)

Thank you for the support

@JohnC, I've heard that a Phuket governorship is like the last hurrah, and one of the most covet...(Read More)

Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar

I cannot believe that sensible people would send real money to buy this flim-flam garbage. As Sam in...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety ramped up

Well, they certainly couldn't ramp it down!...(Read More)

Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar

I agree Old guy. Any email that comes to my inbox with the subject of Crypto currency I report as a ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety ramped up

Hillarious, all the photos with people at bla-bla tables. Give them a uniform with the usual load of...(Read More)

Pledge to increase medical staff to combat shortfall

2 Articles: 1 expressing 'go ahead' with international medical hub. 2 Shortfall staff in Pub...(Read More)

Thank you for the support

Has Phuket ever had a governor who's main interest IS Phuket and it's people rather than the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
SALA
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket

 