BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pleas issued for Sandbox inclusion

Pleas issued for Sandbox inclusion

BANGKOK: Tourism operators in popular destinations are urging the government to include their areas in the Sandbox programme as only Phuket is allowed that privilege now.

tourismCOVID-19economics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 23 December 2021, 05:42PM

Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, Acting President of the Chon Buri Tourism Council. Photo: Thanet Supornsahasrungsi / Facebook

Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, Acting President of the Chon Buri Tourism Council. Photo: Thanet Supornsahasrungsi / Facebook

Suvarnabhumi airport has received the most arrivals since November, so Bangkok and areas within a two-hour drive should be treated equally to Phuket, said Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, Acting President of the Chon Buri Tourism Council, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said the government has to clarify the criterion for Sandbox status, then each area can adapt to meet the requirements.

If there is a shortfall of booster shots in any area, the government should accelerate vaccine administration and work to encourage the unvaccinated to enrol, said Mr Thanet.

According to the Public Health Ministry’s vaccine dashboard as of Dec 22, the number of people who have received a third jab in major destinations remained low, with 8.31% for Chon Buri, followed by Chiang Mai (6.79%) and Krabi (5.82%). Phuket had a higher booster rate of 54%.

“The suspension of the Test & Go scheme is expected to last for two weeks at the moment, but foreign tourists have to plan their trips well in advance. The long-haul market may have already changed their plans to other destinations because of the flip-flop on policy,” he said.

Operators in Pattaya plan to submit a proposal for sandbox status to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said Mr Thanet.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Charintip Tiyaphorn, President of the Tourism Council of Krabi, said airlines that operate direct flights from Scandinavian markets might cancel flights if the suspension of Test & Go is extended beyond two weeks and Krabi is not included in the Sandbox programme.

Prior to Test & Go suspension, Krabi hotels anticipated a 35% occupancy rate in January, but they could lose 50-60% of existing bookings if tourists are forced to accept mandatory quarantine, she said.

There are options to avoid this quagmire, said Ms Charintip, such as expanding the Sandbox to other pilot areas or resuming Test & Go with regular updates to the low-risk country list based on new cases.

“We need a concrete plan from the government before Jan 7 to prepare a business strategy before we miss the whole high season,” she said.

La-Iad Bungsrithong, president of the Thai Hotels Association’s northern chapter, said Chiang Mai had been unfazed by the new travel rules because the number of international tourists is limited.

She said the tighter measures were necessary to prevent an outbreak in the country that could trigger another lockdown and ruin the whole industry, including the robust domestic market in the North.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’High heels mob’ nightlife workers demand gov’t relief as bars stay shut || December 23
Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only
Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open
Electricity outages to affect parts of Thepkrasattri and Kamala
US health regulator authorises Pfizer’s COVID pill
Phuket marks 33 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Test & Go promises to be kept
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo closure prompts largest tiger rescue in Thailand, Missing infected tourist found || December 22
Phuket City Mayor: Creativity, culture to lure domestic tourists
As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand
Singapore suspends new ticket sales for quarantine-free arrivals
Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel
Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz
Fishing boat rescues woman after jump from Phuket bridge
Two arrested for attempted assassination in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Praise? While it is now known that Omicron is just a kind of flu? Pathetic how thai officialdom is...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

That last paragraph by V/G is completely void of any substance at all; "We have a plan to make ...(Read More)

Test & Go promises to be kept

Minister Anutin, playing again the 'anti foreign visitor card'. Drumming on foreign visitor...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

I've always suspected many commentators on this site either cannot comprehend what they read, o...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

I'd almost forgotten how horrid it is for animals in Thailand. Yes, that supplants the trash ...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

It's not gone, first the money has to be raised, so repost WFFT donate page around. A report f...(Read More)

Test & Go promises to be kept

...Thinking Thailand holiday gives the tourists to much stress and headache, not yet talking about a...(Read More)

Test & Go promises to be kept

Temporarly suspend 'Test & Go' , reinstate mandatory 7-10 days quarantine, promise to lo...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

When the V/G is so concerned about the Stockholm Declaration, reduce death accidents by at least 50%...(Read More)

Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel

PN Is it really relevent to the story to tell us how much he paid for his taxi fares? This guy is d...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
PaintFX

 