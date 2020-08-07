Plea to find missing Brit last seen in Phuket

PHUKET: A niece in England has made a plea to find her missing uncle, Peter Murray, 60, who was last reported to be in Phuket.



By The Phuket News

Friday 7 August 2020, 05:04PM

Peter Murray’s last known location was The Metropole Hotel in Phuket Town on July 27. Photo: Courtesy of Shannon Murray

Mr Murray is about 5ft 8in (about 172cm) tall. He has short grey hair and wears glasses, his niece, Shannon Murray, told The Phuket News by email today (Aug 7).

He also has a distinctive skull tattoo on his upper right arm (see photo).

Mr Murray’s last known location was The Metropole Hotel in Phuket Town on July 27.

Mr Murray has been reported as a missing person to the West Midlands police in the UK and also to the British embassy in Bangkok.

“They have taken his details including passport information etc,” Ms Murray wrote.

Peter’s sister, Sonia brother explained that Peter was supposed to arrive in Bulgaria last Sunday (Aug 2) after traveling from Phuket to Bangkok, Bangkok to Vienna, Vienna to Varna.

"I spoke to him last on the 27th July and the flights had not been cancelled yet he did not give me the flight times so I could pick him up this side in Bulgaria," Sonia explained.

"He has not answered his phone in a week and I believe if he lost his phone he would of replaced it within a couple of days. I know he spent time at the back of The Metropole Hotel in Phuket at a shop called Mel’s where he would meet with John Paul (a Frenchman), Phil (English) and Michel (German) and drink with them," she added.

Peter has been living in Phuket Town for at least four years, she noted.

"It is out of character for Pete not to take the flights he has already paid for and not to get in touch. I am worried for his safety," Sonia said.

Any persons who believe they have accurate information that may lead to locating Mr Murray are urged to contact his sister Sonia by email at soniamurray48@yahoo.com